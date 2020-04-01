AGS Welcomes Haugestad as CFO

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has appointed Nils Haugestad as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Haugestad comes from Seabird Exploration where he held the position as CFO over the last six years and was instrumental in the refinancing of the company during the 2014-2017 industry downturn.

He will replace Svein Knudsen, who has been appointed chief commercial officer (CCO).

Knudsen has held the position as CFO in AGS for approximately 2 years and will now resume new responsibilities in the company’s executive committee.

