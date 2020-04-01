JDR Completes Subsea Cables Delivery for Taiwanese Changhua Project

JDR, owned by the TFKable Group, has completed the delivery of subsea power cables and accessories to Jan De Nul for the Taiwan Power Company offshore wind farm phase one, the Changhua project.

JDR designed and manufactured 65km of array and export cable to transmit power from the wind turbines to the shore.

The 33kV cables were manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, supported by its group facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland, before being loaded onto the cable laying vessel Isaac Newton for transport and installation in Taiwan by Jan De Nul.

Paul Marsh, project director at JDR, said: “This is our second project in Taiwan and we are thrilled to be a part of the local offshore wind success story. We delivered the cables on time to our customer, Jan De Nul Group, and we have once again enjoyed working alongside them in this emerging region.”

The project is located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan. It is being developed by Taipower with a consortium of Jan De Nul Group and Hitachi as the project’s main contractor.

Phase one will see the installation and commissioning of 21 5.2MW offshore wind turbines giving a total capacity of approximately 110MW.

