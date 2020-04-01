Largest Subsea Project in India Delivers First Gas

The largest subsea project in India, developed by ONGC in the Krishna Godavari Basin, has achieved early first gas, contractor McDermott said.

The project brings together Baker Hughes, McDermott and L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) to provide ONGC with end-to-end project delivery.

The integrated subsea package includes the supply of all subsea production systems (SPS), including 26 deepwater trees, and the installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) at a water depth of between zero to 4,265 feet (1,300 meters).

Early first gas involved the tie-back of a single well to the existing Vashishta facility. At 1,300 meters, the first well that has been opened for early first gas is the deepest water depth opened by ONGC.

“McDermott is a leader in the subsea space and we have worked incredibly hard to fast-track the production to early first gas,” said Ian Prescott, McDermott’s senior vice president for Asia Pacific. “To deliver this accelerated schedule is an exceptional achievement and testament to the benefits of the collaborative commercial model put forward to ONGC. Production from a deepwater well in less than 14 months is an outstanding achievement for the deepwater exploration and production industry.

“In line with the ‘Made in India’ approach for the 98/2 project, a substantial amount of engineering and project management has been led from McDermott’s operations in Chennai. This local approach is a new initiative in the deepwater subsea space for McDermott. We look forward to continuing our work in the Bay of Bengal as we help ONGC meet India’s growing energy demands.”