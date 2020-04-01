Polarcus in New XArray Seismic Acquisition in North West Europe

Polarcus has secured an XArray 3D marine seismic acquisition project in North West Europe.

The project is expected to start in Q2 2020, Polarcus informed.

The seismic acquisition will have a duration of approximately three months.

Polarcus did not disclose the name of the client nor the value of the contract.

Polarcus XArray is an innovative acquisition configuration developed by Polarcus to deliver superior real un-interpolated data quality and make full use of larger streamer spreads.