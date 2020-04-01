SSEN Places Order with Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables facility in Greece. Photo: Hellenic Cables

Cenergy Holdings subsidiary Hellenic Cables has won a contract from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) for the supply of medium voltage subsea cables.

The cables will replace older submarine cables connecting Scotland’s island communities.

SSEN owns and operates the 11kV and 33kV subsea distribution network across the north of Scotland, with a combined cable length of 440 kilometres, and the company’s routine inspections have identified that a number of the cables connecting Scotland’s island communities are due for replacement by 2023.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will supply approximately 90 kilometres of 11 kV and 33 kV composite submarine cables and associated accessories, including transition joints for connecting the power cores and optical units of the submarine cables to the network as well as submarine cable repair joints, which will be used for maintenance purposes.

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece, in the second half of 2020.

