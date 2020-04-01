Subsea 7 Braces for Headwinds; Withdraws 2020 Guidance

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has warned of ‘significant headwinds’ as it expects the coronavirus pandemic and sharp drop in oil prices to impact its capacity to meet 2020 guidance.

Subsea 7 has therefore withdrawn its previous guidance and outlook, which saw its revenue and adjusted EBITDA higher than in 2019.

The company reported backlog at year-end 2019 of $5.2 billion, of which $3.3 billion is scheduled for execution in 2020.

However, Subsea 7 said that it is possible that measures taken around the world to contain the virus may impact the company’s ability to execute existing contracts and recognise revenue in 2020.

The company believes it has significant liquidity available to weather these challenges, with $398 million cash and equivalents, as well as undrawn banking facilities of $656 million.

To remind, for the twelve months of 2019 Subsea 7 recognised net loss of $82 million on revenue of $3.6 billion, against profit of $165 million on revenue of close to $4.1 billion compared to the equivalent period in 2018.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 23 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 16 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 09 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 02 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 24 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 17 – ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 10 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 03 – ...

read more →

DeepOcean Americas Gets New President; Rebrands Delta Subsea

Tony Stokes has been appointed as president of Delta SubSea and for the DeepOcean Americas region as of February ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 27 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 20 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 13 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 06 – ...

read more →

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020!

Subsea World News team wishes all our readers and their loved ones a happy and prosperous New Year!  HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020!

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Chops Forecast

Seabed seismic services player Magseis Fairfield has lowered its guidance for 2019, in which the company now ...

read more →