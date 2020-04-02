NOPSEMA Green Lights Woodside’s Scarborough Development

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has accepted the Offshore Project Proposal (OPP) by Woodside for the Scarborough gas development offshore Western Australia.

The OPP was accepted following the assessment of the potential environmental impacts over the life of the project.

The OPP is the primary Commonwealth environmental assessment document for the Scarborough project in commonwealth waters and forms the basis for future activity-specific Environment Plans, which must also be assessed and approved by NOPSEMA.

Future activities include the drilling of the gas wells, installation of the floating production unit and installation of the pipeline.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said: “Although we are now facing challenging market conditions due to the impact of COVID-19 and volatile oil prices, Scarborough is a world-class resource which we plan to develop at a globally competitive cost through our proposed Burrup Hub.

“Woodside is continuing work to ensure we have all the necessary regulatory approvals and commercial agreements in place to ensure a final investment decision can be taken for Scarborough in 2021.”

The Scarborough field contains an estimated contingent resource (2C) dry gas volume of 11.1 Tcf. The field is held 73.5% by Woodside and 26.5% by BHP.

