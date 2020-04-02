OGTC Integrates OGIC

Activities undertaken by the Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) have transferred to the Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) in Aberdeen, supported by £3-million funding to boost low carbon technology.

The funding has been provided by Scottish Funding Council, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Over the past five years OGIC has supported over 100 projects, from innovative well plug and abandonment barriers, through to transformational subsea systems.

Some of these projects have progressed through to the OGTC for co-funding and support.

Launched in February 2017, the OGTC has already co-funded £140 million in over 230 projects, working with industry, government and academia to accelerate new technology solutions to market.

Following its launch of a new Net Zero Solution Centre, the organisation is focused on accelerating technologies that will decarbonise offshore operations and help the UK to become the first net zero basin globally.

Colette Cohen OBE, CEO of the OGTC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the OGIC team, harnessing their academic and SME connections to expand our focus on early stage technology development for the net zero future. We look forward to developing new collaborative earlier TRL projects that will help to bolster our capability and deliver the required energy transition at pace.”

