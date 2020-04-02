PGS Delivers Angola Survey

Marine geophysical firm PGS has completed acquisition of multi-client 3D Kwanza Shelf survey offshore Angola.

Total GeoStreamer coverage in Blocks 6, 7 and 8 and the surrounding areas of the Kwanza Shelf is now 8,300 square kilometers.

This MC3D Kwanza Shelf survey complements earlier PGS acquisition, carried out in 2019.

According to PGS, the latest Kwanza Shelf survey should provide key data for the Angolan 2021 License Round.

The present-day shelf of the Kwanza Basin has been overlooked in previous exploration cycles. The combination of 3D GeoStreamer technology with modern imaging techniques is expected to unlock plays in shallow Kwanza Shelf open blocks, explains PGS.

“High-density GeoStreamer acquisition combined with the latest processing and imaging technology, provide a detailed view of the hydrocarbon potential of the Kwanza Shelf area. This high-quality dataset will allow for lead and prospect generation, attribute analysis and reservoir-scale evaluations,” said Christine Roche New Ventures manager Africa at PGS.