Rotech Subsea Tops Off 2019 Campaign with North Sea Cable Deburial

Rotech Subsea has rounded off 2019 by completing a deburial scope in the North Sea.

Rotech Subsea was contracted to carry out a subsea cable deburial at the Borkum wind farm using the Twin RS1 Low Draught (TRS1-LD) excavator.

Following the installation of the new subsea cable, the excavation specialist trenched the product in-situ to 1.7 metres depth of burial.

Two inter-array cables, totalling approximately 1.75 kilometres in length, were deburied and trenched to this specification. The deburial included the dispersal of rock armour up to 1.7 metres in depth.

“The unique capabilities of the new TRS1-LD Controlled Flow jetting tool saw it selected by the client,” said Rotech Subsea director, Stephen Cochrane. “The TRS1-LD differs from mass-flow excavation tools because its patented design produces narrower, higher pressure jets which are up to seven times more powerful than some other excavation systems. This allowed the scope to be completed extremely quickly and effectively resulting in the project being completed on-schedule, and on budget.

“The TRS1-LD achieved an average progress rate of 3m/min and lowered the inter-array cable to client specification in just two passes. The project, which saw the subsea spread of equipment mobilised on the Glomar Wave and deployed using the ship’s crane, was another huge success for us in the North Sea.”