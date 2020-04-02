Rovco Makes New Appointments

Rovco has made a number of key executive team hires and internal appointments, which will be based in Bristol and Edinburgh.

Reena Rowan has been appointed as chief financial officer at Rovco. She has previously held senior finance positions within Innogy and a number of PE-backed organisations across the offshore wind, oil, gas and telecommunications sectors.

Martin Young has been promoted internally to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). In his new role, Martin will determine the strategic direction for Rovco’s technologies. Previously Martin was technical director at Rovco with a background in software development.

Furthermore, the company named Iain Wallace as its chief scientific officer (CSO). Having previously worked as CTO, Iain leads the development of 3D vision and AI to improve quality and reduce cost in subsea inspection.

In addition, Ian Bryan joins as consultant chief operating officer (COO), bringing 35 years’ experience in defence, robotic manufacturing and the renewable sectors to the role, including as managing director, Group Business Operations at Global Marine Group.

Finally, Simon Miller joins the team as general manager of Rovco Scotland. Simon brings over 25 years experience in Operations, Senior Projects, Sales and Business Development from Rolls Royce Commercial Marine and Oceaneering International.

Brian Allen, CEO at Rovco said: “The announcements today are a further milestone in Rovco’s development as we become the premier provider of artificial intelligence-based technology and robotic services. We now have a strong executive team with the experience and capabilities to fulfill our vision. We are looking to hire additional top class sales and project talent as our exponential growth continues and we prepare to take advantage of opportunities through these current market difficulties.”

