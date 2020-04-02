Seabed Geosolutions Cancels Eidesvik Charter

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore said it has received notice of early re-delivery from Seabed Geosolutions for the seismic source vessel Vantage.

In May 2019, Eidesvik entered into a long-term master time charter agreement with Fugro’s subsidiary.

The contract was extended in February this year for approximately 4 months, with further options for extension.

As a result of this early re-delivery, the contract has been cancelled, Eidesvik said in Thursday’s Oslo Exchange filing.