Searcher Finalizes 2D Data Reprocessing in Argentina

Searcher has completed the reprocessing of an additional 8,008 kilometers of 2D seismic data offshore Argentina as part of the Argentina Super-Tie 2D Reprocessing Project.

The expanded coverage over the Malvinas and Austral Basins adds to Searcher’s existing data in the area, comprising over 19,000 kilometers of high quality broadband reprocessed 2D seismic data.

Joshua Thorp, VP Data & Analytics for Searcher said: “Given the complexity and volume of vintage data involved, the project would not have been possible without support from the Secretariat of Energy and several industry partners who have all contributed data and significant resources to make this project a reality.

“The uplift between the legacy and reprocessed data is significant. Geological features are far more visible in the reprocessed data, such as faults and prograding clinoforms. Imaging of deeper stratigraphy and basement has also improved immensely, both critical elements assisting with source pod identification.”

