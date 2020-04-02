SSEN Wraps Up Jura – Mainland Cable Works

zoom Photo: SSEN

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has replaced the submarine electricity cable connecting the Isle of Jura to Tayvallich in Argyll, following a cable fault in November.

SSEN connected the new cable to the main electricity network on Tuesday 31 March, returning the network to normal operation to ensure a electricity supply to the islands of Jura, Islay and Colonsay.

Despite securing a marine licence to carry out the cable replacement in January, cable installation was delayed by continued unfavourable weather conditions.

The vessel remained on standby and was mobilised at first light on Wednesday 25 March to begin installation, with SSEN’s regional teams making final connections to energise the cable on Tuesday 31 March.

Since November, Jura, Islay and Colonsay have been powered by a combination of Bowmore Power Station and local renewable generation to ensure the islands continued to receive the power.

Mark Rough, SSEN’s director of Customer Operations, said: “Adverse weather conditions, including Storms Brendan, Ciara and Dennis, presented our teams with various challenges along the way, but I’d like to thank everyone involved, from our subsea teams, contract partners and renewable generators; to our colleagues working on the islands, Bowmore Power Station, and our control room for their continued efforts to help return the network to normal operation as soon as possible.”