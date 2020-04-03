GeoSpectrum Rolls Out TRAPS-USV

Canadian firm GeoSpectrum has launched a new and compact version of its towed reelable active passive sonar (TRAPS), suitable for unmanned surface vessels (USV).

Named TRAPS-USV, this lighter-weight variant, is designed to fit on almost any size vessel including patrol boats and USVs while retaining full active sonar acoustic capabilities and providing groundbreaking low-frequency active submarine detection off smaller platforms.

With overall system weight reduced to approximately 40 per cent of the already compact TRAPS, TRAPS-USV allows surface vessels and USVs as small as 12 meters long, to be equipped with a long-range active sonar ASW capability.

This enables the USVs to perform ASW operations on the move performing independent missions or augmenting manned ASW assets including opportunities for advanced techniques such as bi-static and multi-static operation.

Similar to its “larger brother”, TRAPS-USV is a Low Frequency (LF) variable-depth-sonar intended for detection, classification, localization, and tracking of submarines in ASW operations.

According to GeoSpectrum, TRAPS’ advantage is that its’ projector array is reelable and stows on the winch drum with the receive array and tow cable.

Both TRAPS and TRAPS-USV also have the capability to swap out and exchange active sonar projectors allowing O-level adaptation of the system to different active sonar frequencies in the 2 to 10 kHz range, the company explains.

The containerized version of TRAPS first went to sea, onboard Royal Canadian Navy ships in 2019.

Sonar processing for TRAPS-USV is performed by GeoSpectrum’s sensor-agnostic RecView sonar processing capability which was designed for remote / distributed operation.

Paul Yeatman, president of GeoSpectrum, said: “We are proud and excited to offer the world’s most compact LF active variable depth sonar, suitable for even small class USVs. We understand that unmanned systems can and will play a significant role in modern ASW operations and are confident that TRAPS-USV is a significant game-changer in this respect. TRAPS-USV is yet another step in the TRAPS innovation to provide high-performance ASW capabilities in a compact form and affordable costs. We are proud to work with Curtiss-Wright/Indal our partners for the reduced weight winch and handling system”.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

TGS and PGS Release Newfoundland and Labrador Seismic Data

TGS, in partnership with PGS, has released the final 3D seismic data results offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 23 – ...

read more →

Arctic Rays Rolls Out Dragonfish II

Arctic Rays has released the Dragonfish II, a dual-channel, high quality LED torch light for professional ...

read more →

BIRNS Rolls Out New Subsea Cable Assembly

BIRNS has developed a new ultra-high speed cable assembly capability in answer to industry demands for true Gigabit ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 27 – ...

read more →

Fugro Extends Skandi Carla Charter

Fugro has extended the firm period of hire for the Skandi Carla time charter contract until end October 2020, the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

COVE Board of Directors Grows

The Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) has recently welcomed five new members to its Board of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (September 02 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 05 – ...

read more →

Deep Ocean Engineering Rolls Out New Work-Class ROV

San Jose-based Deep Ocean Engineering (DOE) has announced the addition of a new type of remotely operated vehicle ...

read more →

New CEO for Bibby HydroMap

Bibby HydroMap has appointed Gary Collins as its new CEO. Collins joins the team on the July 1, 2019 to lead the ...

read more →

Diversified Tech Rolls Out Subsea Power Conversion System

Diversified Technologies has introduced a new electrical power conversion technology for subsea power distribution ...

read more →

NOC Researchers Embark on New PAP Observatory Expedition

The RRS Discovery departed Southampton for this year’s annual research expedition to the Porcupine Abyssal Plain ...

read more →

JFSE Rolls Out New Shallow Water Tool for Middle East Market

Controlled flow excavation (CFE) services expert James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) said it has developed a low ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 01 – ...

read more →