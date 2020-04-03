Impact Subsea Extends Product Portfolio

Impact Subsea has expanded its product portfolio with a full ocean depth altimeter.

Depth rated to 11,000 meters, the ISA500-11K, provides the highest levels of stability, accuracy and range.

Based on the architecture of the ISA500 range of altimeters, the ISA500-11K has distance measurement capability in excess of 120 meters and proven millimeter accuracy, the company explained.

With optional integrated Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), the sensor can also provide stable Heading, Pitch and Roll readings.

Provided in a titanium housing and fitted with Subconn BH8M-SS connector as standard, the altimeter is built to withstand the harshest of underwater environments.

All readings can be displayed in a software interface or output to a third party system.

Ben Grant, managing director said: “With continuing missions to explore the depths of the sea; the ISA500-11K provides an excellent option for long range and high accuracy altitude measurements at the deepest of locations.”