JFD Develops Ventilator to Support COVID-19 Battle

Subsea engineering firm JFD said it will bring to market a new patient ventilator system to support global health systems in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

JFD has responded to the UK Government’s Rapidly Manufactured Ventilator System call to manufacturers, to support the provision of essential medical equipment to the front-line NHS.

According to JFD, the InVicto ventilator is more advanced than CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) systems.

It has been fully developed, including full in-house testing, and is ready for launch into full scale production and global distribution.

The InVicto system can support global healthcare services by reducing pressure on intensive care unit (ICU) facilities, helping to save lives as the virus approaches its peak in many countries, JFD explains.

JFD says that the InVicto is suitable for deployment in many scenarios, such as pre-critical temporary ward or care home, providing an enhanced breathing ventilation aid that offers an improvement over CPAP treatment. The system extends to full hospital ward capability providing full ventilation support with patient monitoring, breathing gas and O2 management and alarms.

InVicto uses up to 90 per cent less O2 than other ventilators available on the market.

Due to exceptional demand and logistical challenges in supply driven by the onset of the COVID Pandemic, JFD considered that O2 could likely become an increasingly scarce resource to provide at scale. Therefore, the design philosophy was to also produce a ventilator which operates with minimal O2 consumption.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director, JFD, said: “Since the global outbreak of COVID-19, JFD has been working around the clock, utilising all our experience in developing breathing apparatus and life support equipment to design the best possible solution for patients, doctors and healthcare authorities around the world. As well as basing our design on a proven medical ventilator device, a key part of this project has been to take into account the likely pressures on O2 supply. Designing a ventilator with O2 consumption in mind enabled us to apply our wide range of skills in gas management and highly precise patient monitoring, which we bring from our diving systems and medical hyperbaric rescue capabilities.

The InVicto ventilator system is already proven and ready for manufacture, and the oxygen recovery system capabilities are currently undergoing final testing.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

PGS Forecasts Revenue Hit; To Cold-Stack Two Ships

Marine geophysical firm PGS said it expects the low oil price to have a material negative impact on demand for ...

read more →

NOPSEMA Green Lights Woodside's Scarborough Development

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has accepted the Offshore ...

read more →

Current Market to Have Adverse Impact on Aker Solutions

Engineering firm Aker Solutions is taking measures to mitigate the effects of activity slowdown due to the COVID-19 ...

read more →

Tech Trio Joins Forces Under New Coretrax Brand

Three oil and gas technology companies have teamed up to offer an integrated and boundary pushing approach to well ...

read more →

Prada and UNESCO Postpone Sea Beyond Project Due to COVID-19

Prada and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) have decided to postpone the start of ...

read more →

JFD Puts Training Courses on Hold Due to COVID-19

JFD has decided to postpone all training courses within JFD’s portfolio in response to the global outbreak of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

TechnipFMC Hits Separation Pause Button

TechnipFMC said on Sunday it will put off its planned separation into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies as market ...

read more →

Heerema Closes Dutch Office to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Heerema Marine Contractors, a Dutch services provider for offshore oil and gas industry, has closed its Leiden ...

read more →

Coronavirus: DeepOcean Takes Precautionary Measures

Subsea services player DeepOcean has published guidelines and mitigating actions to safeguard its employees against ...

read more →

Oceanology International London 2020 Put Off Until December

Following the rapid increase of Coronavirus in Europe, ocean technology marine science exhibition and conference, ...

read more →

SMS Scharnhorst Wreck Found Off Falkland Islands

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust has informed that the wreck of SMS Scharnhorst has been located off the ...

read more →

Shearwater Adds New Board of Directors Chair

Shearwater GeoServices has appointed Robert Hobbs as the new chair of the board of directors. Robert Hobbs replaces ...

read more →

DeepOcean Unveils New Name of Subsea Trenching Unit

DeepOcean Group has revealed the new name and brand for its subsea trenching division that will become Enshore ...

read more →

Vocus Adds Hawaiki Cable Capacity to Its Network

Vocus has added substantial volume of Hawaiki cable capacity to its network, following an investment in network ...

read more →

Sweden Backs Minesto’s Subsea Kite Project

The Swedish Energy Agency has awarded Minesto a SEK 12.5 million grant to the development of the company’s marine ...

read more →