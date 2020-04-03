Kraken Upgrades AquaPix Imaging Sonars

Kraken Robotics has achieved a practical resolution of two cm with a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS), the AquaPix MINSAS.

Kraken’s Ultra HD software improves the AquaPix SAS image resolution from 3.0 x 3.3 cm (across along track) to 1.9 x 2.1 cm and maintains constant Ultra HD resolution across the entire swath.

The measured resolution of 1.9 x 2.1 cm includes effects such as aperture shading to reduce sidelobes, UUV nonlinear motion, and acoustic propagation in the ocean environment.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s president & CEO said, “For demanding subsea survey missions in mine countermeasures, infrastructure monitoring and oil & gas exploration; data quality is of the essence. The sensor that gets the job done most effectively is one that combines Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD) imagery with an extremely high area coverage rate. Kraken’s latest development, the next generation AquaPix Ultra HD processing software, has been designed to advance the state-of-the-art in seabed mapping for both high-speed towed systems and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs).”

AquaPix MINSAS with Ultra HD software can be integrated on a wide variety of UUV platforms.