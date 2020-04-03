PGS Forecasts Revenue Hit; To Cold-Stack Two Ships

Marine geophysical firm PGS said it expects the low oil price to have a material negative impact on demand for seismic services and activity.

The company is implementing cost and capital expenditure measures to meet an expected significant revenue reduction, with details to be provided in Q1 2020 earnings release.

PGS said it has not received contract cancellations.

However, the company noted that most processes to conclude contract negotiations have since early March been substantially delayed or resulted in postponement of projects.

Meanwhile, PGS has decided to cold-stack two of the eight currently operated 3D vessels early in Q2, after completion of current projects.

“Further capacity adjustments will be evaluated on an ongoing basis,” PGS said

COVID-19

Despite the logistical challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic PGS has, so far, been able to continue vessel operations without interruptions.

The company has cancelled all crew changes since March 18, with all crews continuing on a second full rotation.

The extended crew periods should start coming to an end in the latter part of April, and PGS said it believes it will be able to find viable methods for crew rotations.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Subsea 7 Braces for Headwinds; Withdraws 2020 Guidance

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has warned of ‘significant headwinds’ as it expects ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Hit by Offshore Wind

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen red in the fourth quarter 2019 on activity drop in ...

read more →

Searcher Delivers Offshore Peru Seismic Datasets

Australia-based Searcher Seismic has completed its offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D & 3D seismic dataset as part of ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Profits Fall; Expects to Bounce Back in 2020

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen its profit slip in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ...

read more →

Forum Books $533M Loss

Forum Energy Technologies has recorded loss in the third-quarter 2019 of $533 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, ...

read more →

Trendsetter Expands Connector Portfolio for 20K Intervention

Trendsetter Engineering has been awarded a contract for the design, qualification and delivery of a 20K Hydraulic ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Wild Well Control Boosts Subsea Containment Portfolio

Wild Well Control, a Superior Energy Services company, has added a new 10,000 psi-rated capping stack to its ...

read more →

Diamond Offshore Intros Real-Time BOP Health Monitoring

Diamond Offshore Drilling has launched the Stack-View service, said to be a first-of-its-kind solution that applies ...

read more →

Forum Reduces Quarterly Deficit

Forum Energy Technologies recorded loss in the second-quarter 2019 of $14 million, or $12 cents per diluted share, ...

read more →

Oceaneering Stays in Red

Oceaneering has reported a net loss of $35 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Sees Profits Slip

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen its profit cut in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as ...

read more →

Wild Well Adds Fugro BOP Skids to Its Subsea Response Kit

Wild Well Control, a Superior Energy Services company, has ordered BOP intervention skids and test units from Fugro ...

read more →

National Oilwell Varco Sells Two BOP Stacks to Transocean

National Oilwell Varco has sold two 20,000-psi (20K) blowout preventer (BOP) stacks to Transocean, becoming the ...

read more →

Shearwater Deploys 10 Vessels for 2019 Summer Season

Shearwater has brought into operation a total of 10 vessels for the 2019 northern hemisphere summer season.   High ...

read more →

Schlumberger Profit Slips 20 Percent

Schlumberger has seen its quarterly profit fall some 20 per cent against last year’s Q1 result despite relatively ...

read more →