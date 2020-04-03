Robert Allan DSV Design for Belov Engenharia

Photo: Robert Allan Ltd

Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd has designed two dive support vessels (DSVs) to be operated by Brazilian contractor Belov Engenharia.

Belov has performed work for the Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras for several years.

Both vessels (Belov Amaralina and Belov Humaitá) have completed the construction and class commissioning and are currently performing client acceptance testing.

Belov developed the detailed design, construction and commissioning of the Belov in just over 18 months.

The DP2 vessels are of the RAlly 4000 Class, designed to be fitted with an ROV LARS (Launch and Recovery System), an aft mounted A-Frame to operate the diving bell, a decompression chamber to support the divers, and more spacious crew quarters.

The new RAlly 4000 DSVs have the overall length of 40.5 metres, beam of close to 11 metres and is fit to accommodate crew of 38, including divers.

