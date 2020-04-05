Highlights of the Week

Events>
< >
9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum
This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…read more >
The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition
The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…read more >
OWI APAC 2020
Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…read more >
M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020
This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…read more >