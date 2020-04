Equinor in New US Gulf of Mexico Discovery

Equinor and co-venturers Progress Resources USA and Repsol E&P USA have made an oil discovery in the Monument exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Monument exploration well found approximately 200 feet (c. 60 meters) of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 33,348 feet (10,164 meters) using the Pacific Khamsin rig.

“We are pleased to have proved an accumulation of movable hydrocarbons in the Monument exploration well. However, determining the full potential of the discovery will require further appraisal drilling,” said Bjørn Inge Braathen, senior vice president of Exploration in North America.

The Monument exploration well is located in the central US Gulf of Mexico. It is operated by Equinor (50%) with partners Progress Resources USA (30%) and Repsol E&P USA (20%).

Monument is Equinor’s first operated exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico since 2015.