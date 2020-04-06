Equinor in New US Gulf of Mexico Discovery

Equinor and co-venturers Progress Resources USA and Repsol E&P USA have made an oil discovery in the Monument exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Monument exploration well found approximately 200 feet (c. 60 meters) of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 33,348 feet (10,164 meters) using the Pacific Khamsin rig.

We are pleased to have proved an accumulation of movable hydrocarbons in the Monument exploration well. However, determining the full potential of the discovery will require further appraisal drilling,” said Bjørn Inge Braathen, senior vice president of Exploration in North America.

The Monument exploration well is located in the central US Gulf of Mexico. It is operated by Equinor (50%) with partners Progress Resources USA (30%) and Repsol E&P USA (20%).

Monument is Equinor’s first operated exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico since 2015.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Equinor Taps IKM for Pipeline Study Off Brazil

IKM Ocean Design has been awarded a pipeline study contract by Equinor for its ultra deepwater project in Brazil. ...

read more →

New Discovery for Eni in Mexico

Eni has made a new oil discovery on the Saasken Exploration Prospect in Block 10, located in the mid-deep water of ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Gets Equinor Deal Renewal

Equinor has renewed the management and operational contractual relationship with Magseis Fairfield for the ...

read more →

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea IRM Services in 2020

DeepOcean has secured a contract from Equinor for subsea IRM services in 2020. The contract has a duration of up to ...

read more →

New Oil and Gas Discovery for Equinor Near Fram Field

Equinor and partners ExxonMobil, Idemitsu and Neptune have discovered oil and gas in exploration well Echino South, ...

read more →

Hess in Gulf of Mexico Oil Discovery

Hess Corporation has made an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well located in Mississippi Canyon Block No. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Equinor in Increased Oil Recovery Project from St. Malo

Equinor has sanctioned a waterflood project in the St. Malo field in the US Gulf of Mexico. This waterflood ...

read more →

Equinor, AkerBP, Wellesley Make Norwegian Sea Gas Discovery

Equinor and its partners, AkerBP and Wellesley Petroleum, have found gas in the Ørn exploration well south-west of ...

read more →

Equinor Completes Increase of Interest in Johan Sverdrup

Equinor has completed the sale of shares in Lundin Petroleum and acquisition of further direct interest in Johan ...

read more →

BOEM OKs Equinor – Shell Caesar Tonga Deal

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved Equinor and Shell’s transaction, whereby Equinor exercised its ...

read more →

New Oil Discovery for Equinor at Utsira High

Equinor and partners Lundin and Spirit Energy have made a small oil discovery in production licence 167 at the ...

read more →

Equinor Finds More Oil in Oseberg Area

Equinor has, on behalf of the Oseberg partners, made an oil discovery related to Oseberg Vestflanken. The well was ...

read more →

CGG Nets Processing Contract from Equinor for Johan Sverdrup

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Gets Gulf of Mexico Project LoI

Magseis Fairfield has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a deepwater data acquisition program in the Gulf of ...

read more →

Shell Makes Blacktip Oil Find in Gulf of Mexico

Shell has announced a significant discovery at the Blacktip prospect in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →