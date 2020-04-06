EuroAfrica Interconnector Seeks Cabling Contractor

EuroAfrica Interconnector project has launched a tender call for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the HVDC cable system between Egypt and Cyprus.

EuroAfrica Interconnector, as the official project promoter and developer, will finance the construction of the electricity interconnection between Egypt, Cyprus, Crete and Attica with the financial cost of stage 1 estimated at €2.5 billion.

The commissioning of the electricity interconnection between Egypt and Cyprus is expected in December 2022, while the Cyprus – Crete link is estimated for commissioning in December 2023.

The Interconnector is a VSC-HVDC scheme which will allow the bidirectional transfer of 1 000 MW (Stage 1) between the converter stations.

The tender call has been divided in two lots, with total value of €650 million.

Lot 1 encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the HVDC cable system including all required offshore and onshore joints for Pole 1. The distance between the sea/land transition bays in Egypt and Cyprus is approximately 498 kilometres and the submarine cable will be laid at an approximate maximum water depth of 2,200 metres. The distance between the sea/land transition bay and the Converter Station in Egypt is approximately 5 kilometres and in Cyprus 11 kilometres.

Lot 2 encompasses the same EPCI services for Pole 2.

EuroAfrica Interconnector said it plans to keep the tender open until May 7, 2020.