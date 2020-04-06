EuroAfrica Interconnector Seeks Cabling Contractor

EuroAfrica Interconnector project has launched a tender call for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the HVDC cable system between Egypt and Cyprus.

EuroAfrica Interconnector, as the official project promoter and developer, will finance the construction of the electricity interconnection between Egypt, Cyprus, Crete and Attica with the financial cost of stage 1 estimated at €2.5 billion.

The commissioning of the electricity interconnection between Egypt and Cyprus is expected in December 2022, while the Cyprus – Crete link is estimated for commissioning in December 2023.

The Interconnector is a VSC-HVDC scheme which will allow the bidirectional transfer of 1 000 MW (Stage 1) between the converter stations.

The tender call has been divided in two lots, with total value of €650 million.

Lot 1 encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the HVDC cable system including all required offshore and onshore joints for Pole 1. The distance between the sea/land transition bays in Egypt and Cyprus is approximately 498 kilometres and the submarine cable will be laid at an approximate maximum water depth of 2,200 metres. The distance between the sea/land transition bay and the Converter Station in Egypt is approximately 5 kilometres and in Cyprus 11 kilometres.

Lot 2 encompasses the same EPCI services for Pole 2.

EuroAfrica Interconnector said it plans to keep the tender open until May 7, 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

RTE Launches Celtic Interconnector Survey Tender

RTE (Réseau de Transport d’Electricité) is looking to carry out nearshore geophysical, UXO and geotechnical ...

read more →

Inelfe Seeks Seabed Survey Support for Biscay Gulf Link

The Biscay Gulf electrical interconnection developer Inelfe has issues a tender call for geophysical and ...

read more →

First Subsea Guards Neart na Gaoithe Inter-Array Cables

First Subsea, part of Aberdeen-based First Tech Group, has secured the inter-array cables protection contract from ...

read more →

Viking Link Seeks Marine Warranty Surveyors

Danish TSO Energinet has issued a tender that concerns consultants working on board the cable laying vessels as ...

read more →

NKT Bags East West Interconnector Gig

NKT has been awarded a five-year service agreement by the Irish power grid operator EirGrid for cable related ...

read more →

Natural Power Supports AQUIND Interconnector Project

Natural Power has assisted AQUIND with the application for development consent for the AQUIND Interconnector. The ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

EU Backs Celtic Interconnector and Harmony Link

Two Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants were signed to support the construction of the Celtic Interconnector ...

read more →

DEME to Link Neart na Gaoithe OWF Turbines

DEME Offshore has been awarded an EPCI contract for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na ...

read more →

Woodside Takes FID on Pluto-NWS Interconnector Pipeline

Woodside has taken a final investment decision on the pipeline component of the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) ...

read more →

Siemens Converter Stations for Viking Link Interconnector

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage ...

read more →

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

NKT Gets Power Cables Order for Viking Link

NKT has secured a contract worth approximately EUR 90 million from Energinet and National Grid, the owners of ...

read more →

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

Ireland and France Seek Celtic Interconnector Backing

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar and President of France Emmanuel Macron have submitted a joint request to the ...

read more →

Sumitomo Electric Delivers Two HVDC Interconnector Projects

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector cable projects ...

read more →