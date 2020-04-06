JDR Makes Kirinskoye Extension Deliveries

Photo: JDR

JDR has completed the load out for the Gazprom’s Kirinskoye extension project at its facility in Hartlepool, UK.

JDR supplied static subsea umbilicals, hydraulic and electrical flying leads.

4 off 8m and 1 off 9.2m reel lifted, transported and loaded to the vessel chartered by RusGasShelf, the EPC Contractor for the project.

For the Gazprom Kirinskoye extension project, JDR supplied 5 off static subsea umbilicals, 7 off hydraulic flying leads (including 1 off spare), and 13 off electrical flying leads (including 1 off spare) complete with design engineering, project management, hardware, testing and third party certification.

The scope of supply also includes a 190m spare umbilical and a 100m umbilical.

The Kirinskoye Field lies 28 kilometres offshore to the east of Sakhalin Island, in the Sea of Okhotsk, off of the east coast of the Russian federation and the water depth ranges from 85-90 metres.

The Kirinskoye umbilicals and flying leads deliver power and communications as well as hydraulic control and chemical injection capabilities from the subsea infrastructure to the 5 newly drilled wells with subsea XTrees.

The entire field is protected against iceberg and trawl scouring with the umbilicals trenched whilst the flying leads and subsea hardware is overprotected.

