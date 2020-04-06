SeaBird’s OBN Surveys in West Africa Cancelled

SeaBird Exploration has received cancellation notice for the ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys in West Africa.

The end-client has decided to cancel the two OBN surveys due to the COVID-19 situation.

SeaBird primarily received the letter of award for the surveys in January of this year, and the work was planned to start in April.

The Eagle Explorer has mobilized and is ready for work, and the company expects to be made whole on the contract, SeaBird said.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

SeaBird Confirms OBN Source Contract

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) source contract in Asia Pacific. ...

read more →

SeaBird to Undertake OBN Surveys in West Africa

SeaBird has received a letter of award for the provision of source services for two ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys ...

read more →

Seabird Scores Asia 3D Survey

Oslo-listed seismic player Seabird said it has received a letter of award for a 3D survey in Asia. The survey ...

read more →

SeaBird Exploration's CFO Steps Down

SeaBird Exploration’s chief financial officer, Nils Haugestad, has resigned. Haugestad will leave his ...

read more →

SeaBird Gets LoI for New OBN Project in Eastern Hemisphere

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for the exclusive provision of source vessel services for an ...

read more →

Polarcus Wins West Africa Shoot

Oslo-listed Polarcus has been awarded a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa. The project is ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Seabird Names New Chairman of the Board

Seabird Exploration’s board of directors has appointed Ståle Rodahl as chairman of the board. The appointment ...

read more →

SeaBird to Acquire 2D Seismic Survey in Africa Region

SeaBird Exploration has signed a contract to acquire a 2D seismic survey for an international oil & gas company ...

read more →

SeaBird Secures Source Work in Asia Pacific

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award to provide a source vessel for an upcoming ocean bottom node ...

read more →

SeaBird in 2D Seismic Shoot in Australasia Region

SeaBird Exploration has received an award to acquire 2D seismic data in the Australasia region. The survey is due ...

read more →

SeaBird Sinks Deeper on Project Delays

Oslo-listed SeaBird has seen its quarterly loss widened for the period ended June 30, 2019 as revenues picking up ...

read more →

Ops Setback for SeaBird

Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird said it will experience delays on two surveys previously secured in West Africa ...

read more →

SeaBird to Shoot Seismic for Wintershall Dea

SeaBird Exploration has secured a contract by Wintershall Dea for 2D acquisition project. The acquisition will take ...

read more →

SeaBird Gets Bondholders Nod for Seismic Vessels Acquisition

SeaBird Exploration (SeaBird) has reached an agreement with bondholders with respect to all material terms for the ...

read more →

SeaBird Bags Gulf of Mexico Gig

SeaBird Exploration has received a new contract from a repeat customer for source work in the US Gulf of Mexico.  ...

read more →