SeaBird’s OBN Surveys in West Africa Cancelled

SeaBird Exploration has received cancellation notice for the ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys in West Africa.

The end-client has decided to cancel the two OBN surveys due to the COVID-19 situation.

SeaBird primarily received the letter of award for the surveys in January of this year, and the work was planned to start in April.

The Eagle Explorer has mobilized and is ready for work, and the company expects to be made whole on the contract, SeaBird said.