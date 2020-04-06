SPP Boosts Supervisory Board

Jean Cahuzac, CEO and executive director of Subsea 7 from 2008 until December 2019

Bourbon’s controlling shareholder Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP) has strengthened its supervisory board, chaired by Jean Peyrelevade.

Four new members have been appointed to the Supervisory Board:

Carsten Plougmann Andersen, former vice-president of Maersk group and Maersk Supply Service CEO from 2004 to 2015;

Jean Cahuzac, CEO and executive director of Subsea 7 from 2008 until December 2019, with 41 years of experience in the industry (Schlumberger, Transocean);

Yves-Louis Darricarrere, a member of Total’s executive committee in 2003 who became head of Exploration & Production in 2006. He had joined Lazard as senior advisor in 2015;

Florence Weingarten, chief counsel of Transdev, a subsidiary of Caisse des dépôts since 2015, previously in charge of antitrust and regulatory at GDF Suez (now Engie).

“A major health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is a new ordeal for the oil field service sector at a time when the economy as a whole is being hit. The new talents joining the Supervisory Board of the SPP are all assets as the BOURBON group is resolutely committed to its recovery, preservation of its operational continuity and the deployment of its strategic plan,” said Jean Peyrelevade, chairman of the supervisory board.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Cathie Boosts UK Team with New Cables Lead

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy Cathie has recently appointed a senior engineer and ...

read more →

EMGS Chairman Resigns

Oslo-listed Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) said that Johan Kr Mikkelsen has resigned from his position as ...

read more →

Fugro Supervisory Board Getting New Member

The supervisory board of Fugro has nominated Ron Mobed as member of the supervisory board for a four-year term, as ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Boosts Executive Team with Evans at Helm

Subsea 7 has made additions to its executive management team as the new CEO takes over, effective from 1 January, ...

read more →

Arnout Damen Takes Helm of Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has named Arnout Damen as the new CEO, effective January 01, 2020. At the same time, the ...

read more →

Fugro Reduces Board of Management

The supervisory board of Fugro has decided to reduce Fugro’s board of management, which currently consists of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Eidesvik Chairman to Hand Over the Helm

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore said that its chairman of the board, Kolbein Rege, will not stand for ...

read more →

NKT BoD Employee Representative Resigns

Subsea cables specialist NKT said that Peter Wennevold has resigned from his position as the company’s ...

read more →

Seabird Names New Chairman of the Board

Seabird Exploration’s board of directors has appointed Ståle Rodahl as chairman of the board. The appointment ...

read more →

SeaBird Board Member Resigns

SeaBird Exploration has received resignation letter of Heidar Engebret as the member of the board. The nomination ...

read more →

IMCA Demos CPD Scheme for Diving Supervisors

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched its pilot Continuing Professional Development ...

read more →

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

Piou and Yearwood Join TechnipFMC Board

TechnipFMC has named Olivier Piou, former chief executive officer of Gemalto and John Yearwood, former chief ...

read more →

EMGS Set for Board Changes

The chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS), Eystein Eriksrud, has notified the ...

read more →

GCE Ocean Technology Names Board Members

GCE Ocean Technology said that Jon Arve Sværen (OneSubsea) was re-elected as chairman of the board at its annual ...

read more →