SPP Boosts Supervisory Board

Bourbon’s controlling shareholder Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP) has strengthened its supervisory board, chaired by Jean Peyrelevade.

Four new members have been appointed to the Supervisory Board:

Carsten Plougmann Andersen, former vice-president of Maersk group and Maersk Supply Service CEO from 2004 to 2015;

Jean Cahuzac, CEO and executive director of Subsea 7 from 2008 until December 2019, with 41 years of experience in the industry (Schlumberger, Transocean);

Yves-Louis Darricarrere, a member of Total’s executive committee in 2003 who became head of Exploration & Production in 2006. He had joined Lazard as senior advisor in 2015;

Florence Weingarten, chief counsel of Transdev, a subsidiary of Caisse des dépôts since 2015, previously in charge of antitrust and regulatory at GDF Suez (now Engie).

“A major health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is a new ordeal for the oil field service sector at a time when the economy as a whole is being hit. The new talents joining the Supervisory Board of the SPP are all assets as the BOURBON group is resolutely committed to its recovery, preservation of its operational continuity and the deployment of its strategic plan,” said Jean Peyrelevade, chairman of the supervisory board.