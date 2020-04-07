HBC Keeps Ørsted IMR Job

zoom HBC Achiever; Photo: HBC

HBC Group has secured a contract from Ørsted to carry out subsea inspection campaigns for the fifth successive year.

Under the contract, HBC will this year execute the inspection campaigns at 10 of Ørsted’s offshore wind farms located on the UK East and West coast and in the German North Sea sector.

For the IMR work, HBC will utilise its vessel HBC Achiever in combination with ROV and diving operation.

The company has over the last 4 years inspected a total of 335 foundations and 26 Substations. This includes monopiles, jackets, suction bucket jackets and gravity based concrete structures.