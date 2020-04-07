Sumitomo Electric Wiring Japan’s Offshore Wind

Photo: Sumitomo

Japanese cable manufacturing company Sumitomo Electric and Kajima Corporation have kicked off the construction of offshore wind farms at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture, Japan.

Sumitomo Electric is in charge of the design, production and installation work of subsea cables for power transmission from the wind turbines to land.

The company said it expects to complete the work in 2022.

These are the first large-scale commercial offshore wind farms in Japan, operated by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation.

A total of 33 bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines will be installed in Akita Port and Noshiro Port, with the total power generation capacity of 140 MW.

