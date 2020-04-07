Wintershall Dea Finds Oil at Bergknapp Prospect

zoom Photo: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea has made an oil discovery at the own-operated Bergknapp prospect in the Norwegian Sea, close to the Maria field.

The well, drilled by the Scarabeo 8 drilling rig, encountered an oil column of at least 60 meters in the Garn Formation and an oil column of at least 120 meters in the Tilje Formation.

Initial recoverable resource estimates put the discovery at between 26 and 97 million barrels of oil equivalent. The license partnership will now initiate studies, investigate potential appraisal measures and development options for the discovery.

“This exciting discovery near existing infrastructure confirms the untapped potential of Norway as a core area for exploration, development and production now and in the future,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Dea chief technology officer and responsible executive board member for global exploration. “As a global company, Wintershall Dea is committed to Norway and to developing new fields like the Bergknapp discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

With Maria and Dvalin Wintershall Dea already has fields in production and development in the area around Bergknapp. Exploring around existing infrastructure is part of Wintershall Dea’s strategy for Norway.

“The Norwegian Sea is a key area for Wintershall Dea Norge. Apart from our other Haltenbanken assets, we are also a key operator in the Vøring basin and have licenses in other areas of the Norwegian Sea. With our investment on the shelf, we are exploring and developing new fields, while also supporting our existing fields and infrastructure,” said Alv Solheim, Wintershall Dea Norge managing director.

Wintershall Dea is operator of the discovery in PL 836S with a 40% share. License partners are Spirit Energy Norway (30%) and DNO Norge (30%).