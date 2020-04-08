Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit Scores Valhall Removal Job

Pioneering Spirit removed the 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 and will return to remove the DP and PCP platforms and connecting bridges

Allseas has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for the removal and disposal of multiple topsides and jackets from the Valhall area in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract is the latest award triggered by Aker BP under the terms of the frame agreement signed with Allseas in 2017 to provide transport, installation and removal services for the Valhall oil field.

Work comprises removal and disposal of the drilling platform 5,950 t topsides and 4,350 t jacket, and production and compression platform 10,900 t topsides and 9,500 t jacket from the Valhall complex, plus the 1,100 t Hod topsides and 3,500 t jacket from the connected Hod field, 13 kilometres to the south.

Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit will execute the work between 2021 and 2026.

Platform preparations are scheduled to begin later this year, continuing into the 2021 lift season.

In addition, Aker BP has invoked the option for the removal and disposal of the Valhall quarters platform (QP) jacket and the 2/4-G jacket on the Ekofisk field, 24 kilometres north of the Valhall complex. This option was associated with the 2017 award for the removal and disposal of the QP topsides, removed by Pioneering Spirit in June 2019.

