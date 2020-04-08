Seaway 7 Taps CAPE Holland for Kaskasi Foundations Setup

Dutch vibro-piling specialist CAPE Holland has been awarded a contract by Seaway 7 to supply a vibro lifting tool (VLT) for the installation of the monopile foundations for Kaskasi offshore wind farm.

This will be the first offshore wind project whereby the monopiles will be driven to final penetration with a vibro hammer only.

Back in 2012, Seaway 7 used the CAPE vibro equipment for the first time to drive the monopiles for the Riffgat project. Since then they used the vibro equipment on a number of oil and gas projects, and last year also on an OWF project in Taiwan.

The VLT for this project will have multiple vibro hammers linked together to provide a total of 1920 kgm, which makes this the most powerful vibro pile driver in the world. A specially developed clamping system will be used to create the interface between the VLT and the flanged top of the monopiles.

CAPE Holland CEO, Laurens de Neef, said: “We have always believed to be able to provide an installation tool which can significantly reduce overall costs of the installation of monopiles for offshore wind farms and we’re very happy that all our hard work over the previous years is now paying off and creating the opportunity for us to prove this. We like to thank both Seaway 7 and innogy for their support of the vibro technology and we are looking forward to further building on this relationship.”