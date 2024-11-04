1st ODI Live: Mohammad Rizwan Departs For 44, Pakistan 6 Down vs Australia
Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have lost their third wicket as Babar Azam got dismissed by Adam Zampa for 37. Currently, Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam are standing unbeaten at the crease. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday. With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short. In Pakistan’s first 50-over game since last year’s World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month. (Live Scorecard)
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AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
OUT! c Mitchell Starc b Pat Cummins.
No run.
Takes pace off does Cummins, on a length, around off, Naseem looks to glide it down to deep third but misses.
Short of a length, around off, Mohammad Hasnain steers it past backward point for a single.
SIX! BANG! Launched down the ground! Zampa taken to the cleaners by Naseem and the Pakistan fans at the ‘G’ are loving it. Zampa gives the ball air and keeps it full, at the stumps, Naseem Shah gets down the track in a flash and thumps it back over the bowler’s head. Clears the long on fence with ease for a six. 18 runs off the over. The 200 comes up for Pakistan.
FOUR! Good shot! Zampa serves it near the tramline on off, on a fuller length, Naseem is made to reach out. He goes inside out over cover and picks up a boundary.
Shorter and quicker, on off, Naseem dabs it with soft hands towards short third.
SIX! Instant impact with the new bat for Naseem! Zampa floats it up and tries to keep it away from the reach of the batter, Naseem gets down the track and reaches out. Swipes it up and over wide long on for a six.
Fuller and at the stumps, Hasnain sweeps it through square leg for a run.
Tossed up, turning away, on off, Naseem looks to go back over the bowler’s head but the ball spins further away from him. Gets it off the toe end of the bat and chips it over the bowler for a single. Naseem has damaged the toe end of the bat and will need another replacement.
This is quicker and shorter, on off, Mohammad Hasnain fiddles at the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Fired in quicker and fuller, in middle and leg, Naseem Shah tucks it to deep square leg and takes the single.
Sees the batter stepping out does Maxwell and he pulls the length back, on off, Naseem dabs it down on the leg side.
Short and around off, Naseem punches it to backward point.
Drops it short now, on off, Naseem defends it from the crease.
Fired in, full and on the pads, Naseem flicks it to deep square leg but does not take the run.
A loud shout for LBW but that looks to be going down leg! Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa do not look interested in sending it upstairs but Pat Cummins has taken the review. Drifting in, full and on middle, Hasnain looks to defend it with a straight bat but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets rapped on the front pad. No bat involved but the Ball Tracking shows the ball to be missing the leg stump.
Mohammad Hasnain is the last man in.
OUT! TIMBER! Adam Zampa gets his second and Pakistan lose their 9th! Zampa lands it nice and full, on middle and leg and gets the ball to shape back in just a touch, Haris Rauf skips down the pitch and looks for a glory shot but misses on all ends. The ball goes through the huge gap between the bat and pad to rattle the top of leg stump. An unnecessary shot and Australia inch closer to rolling Pakistan over!
Shorter and on middle and leg, Haris Rauf reads it well and pats it back to the bowler.
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