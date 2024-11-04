1st ODI Live: Mohammad Rizwan Departs For 44, Pakistan 6 Down vs Australia

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have lost their third wicket as Babar Azam got dismissed by Adam Zampa for 37. Currently, Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam are standing unbeaten at the crease. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday. With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short. In Pakistan’s first 50-over game since last year’s World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month. (Live Scorecard)

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