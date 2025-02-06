1st ODI Live: Rohit, Virat Under Scanner As India Begin Rehearsal For CT
India vs England 1st ODI LIVE: Team India will be squaring off against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur. The hosts will be coming to this series after registering 4-1 win over England in the recently-concluded five T20Is. This ODI series will also act as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. Apart from this, another concern for India in injury of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. (Live Scorecard)
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England Tour of India 2025 Live Updates: India vs England, 1st ODI, Straight from Nagpur:
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One of the grey areas is the wicket-keeper’s slot. Who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should get the nod for the playing XI? With skipper Rohit and his deputy Shubman Gill likely to open, followed by Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to slot in at number five.
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February06202512:06 (IST)India vs England Live: Last chance for Rohit, Kohli
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597. Since that World Cup, which India let slip in the final after going unbeaten throughout, the two have only featured in a three-match ODI series loss to Sri Lanka where Rohit scored two fifties while Kohli didn’t have a great run. The ODI series against England is India’s only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. The eight-team competition could be a make-or-break event for the two stalwarts who have already retired from T20Is.
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February06202511:53 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Rohit, Virat under scanner
The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. The two stars, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years.
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February06202511:49 (IST)India vs England Live: Final practice for Champions Trophy
Form and fitness of seasoned stars is under the scanner as India enter the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England, aiming to find the right balance for some specific slots in the line-up.
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