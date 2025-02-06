1st ODI Live: Rohit, Virat Under Scanner As India Begin Rehearsal For CT

India vs England 1st ODI LIVE: Team India will be squaring off against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur. The hosts will be coming to this series after registering 4-1 win over England in the recently-concluded five T20Is. This ODI series will also act as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. Apart from this, another concern for India in injury of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. (Live Scorecard)

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England Tour of India 2025 Live Updates: India vs England, 1st ODI, Straight from Nagpur: