1st Test Day 4 Live: Joe Root Hits 200, England Frustrate Pakistan
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: After a phenomenal outing with the bat on Day 3, England will be resuming their innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan from 492/3. At Stumps, Joe Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors trail by 64 runs. Earlier on Day 3, despite Pakistan posting a massive total of 556 in their first innings, the England batting performed exceptionally, with Ben Duckett (85) and Zak Crawley (78) also stitching quickfire fifties. (Live Scorecard)
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);
notify
loadJSFile(‘/js/midstory_scorewidget.js?prod-ver=93.18’);
var langtype = “”;
var Js_Team_Home = {
“Name_Full”: “Pakistan”,
“Name_Short”: “PAK”,
“Players”: {
“70241”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Saim Ayub”,
“Name_Short”: “S Ayub”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “4”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “24.57”,
“Strikerate”: “55.30”,
“Runs”: “172”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “52”,
“Economyrate”: “5.03”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“65728”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Abdullah Shafique”,
“Name_Short”: “A Shafique”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “20”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “42.11”,
“Strikerate”: “44.38”,
“Runs”: “1474”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“11754”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Shan Masood”,
“Name_Short”: “S Masood”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “36”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “30.35”,
“Strikerate”: “51.82”,
“Runs”: “2034”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “46”,
“Economyrate”: “3.83”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“59429”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Babar Azam”,
“Name_Short”: “B Azam”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “55”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “44.35”,
“Strikerate”: “54.51”,
“Runs”: “3992”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “21”,
“Economyrate”: “2.80”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64153”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Saud Shakeel”,
“Name_Short”: “S Shakeel”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “13”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “57.52”,
“Strikerate”: “46.64”,
“Runs”: “1208”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LS”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “8.83”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“20286”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Mohammad Rizwan”,
“Name_Short”: “M Rizwan”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “33”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “43.40”,
“Strikerate”: “54.93”,
“Runs”: “1910”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64078”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Salman Agha”,
“Name_Short”: “S Agha”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “15”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “46.95”,
“Strikerate”: “64.04”,
“Runs”: “1033”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “60.60”,
“Economyrate”: “3.66”,
“Wickets”: “15”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“69957”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Aamer Jamal”,
“Name_Short”: “A Jamal”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “4”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “25”,
“Strikerate”: “56.81”,
“Runs”: “150”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “24.68”,
“Economyrate”: “4.23”,
“Wickets”: “19”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“66833”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Shaheen Afridi”,
“Name_Short”: “S Afridi”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “31”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “7.96”,
“Strikerate”: “44.09”,
“Runs”: “239”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LF”,
“Average”: “27.88”,
“Economyrate”: “3.14”,
“Wickets”: “116”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“69956”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Naseem Shah”,
“Name_Short”: “N Shah”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “19”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “8.62”,
“Strikerate”: “30.80”,
“Runs”: “138”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RF”,
“Average”: “35.38”,
“Economyrate”: “3.65”,
“Wickets”: “55”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“66884”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Abrar Ahmed”,
“Name_Short”: “A Ahmed”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “8”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “9.42”,
“Strikerate”: “60.55”,
“Runs”: “66”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LBG”,
“Average”: “37.89”,
“Economyrate”: “3.65”,
“Wickets”: “39”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
}
}
};
var Js_Team_Away = {
“Name_Full”: “England”,
“Name_Short”: “ENG”,
“Players”: {
“67258”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Zak Crawley”,
“Name_Short”: “Z Crawley”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “48”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “32.77”,
“Strikerate”: “65.84”,
“Runs”: “2786”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“63082”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Ben Duckett”,
“Name_Short”: “B Duckett”,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batsman”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “27”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “40.68”,
“Strikerate”: “87.06”,
“Runs”: “1912”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“66403”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Ollie Pope”,
“Name_Short”: “O Pope”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “50”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “34.71”,
“Strikerate”: “63.58”,
“Runs”: “2881”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“10129”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Joe Root”,
“Name_Short”: “J Root”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “147”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “50.62”,
“Strikerate”: “57.15”,
“Runs”: “12659”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “45.12”,
“Economyrate”: “3.28”,
“Wickets”: “70”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“66374”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Harry Brook”,
“Name_Short”: “H Brook”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “19”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “53.72”,
“Strikerate”: “86.52”,
“Runs”: “1772”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “37”,
“Economyrate”: “2.64”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“69554”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Jamie Smith”,
“Name_Short”: “J Smith”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “7”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “48.70”,
“Strikerate”: “74.12”,
“Runs”: “487”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“4321”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Chris Woakes”,
“Name_Short”: “C Woakes”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “55”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “26.49”,
“Strikerate”: “53.32”,
“Runs”: “1934”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “28.13”,
“Economyrate”: “3.02”,
“Wickets”: “174”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“69416”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Gus Atkinson”,
“Name_Short”: “G Atkinson”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “7”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “25.25”,
“Strikerate”: “75.93”,
“Runs”: “202”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “21.80”,
“Economyrate”: “4.10”,
“Wickets”: “36”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“65090”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Brydon Carse”,
“Name_Short”: “B Carse”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “1”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Strikerate”: “0”,
“Runs”: “0”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RF”,
“Average”: “37”,
“Economyrate”: “3.36”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 7,
“nationality”: “South Africa”
},
“57677”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Jack Leach”,
“Name_Short”: “J Leach”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “37”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “13.11”,
“Strikerate”: “35.25”,
“Runs”: “446”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “34.84”,
“Economyrate”: “3.05”,
“Wickets”: “129”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“105551”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Shoaib Bashir”,
“Name_Short”: “S Bashir”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “10”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “6.75”,
“Strikerate”: “35.76”,
“Runs”: “54”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “37.33”,
“Economyrate”: “3.51”,
“Wickets”: “33”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
}
}
};
var __livematchurls=”https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/pak-vs-eng-scorecard-live-cricket-score-england-in-pakistan-3-test-series-2024-1st-test-pken10072024247793″;
HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () {
//setTimeout(function () {
loadJSFile(“https://cdn.ndtv.com/sports_ndtvin/js/com_cricketCommentary.js?prod-ver=93.18”, 1)
// }, 70);
setTimeout(function () {
var box = $(‘.commentary-box’);
var startAt = 50;
var isautoplay = ‘1’;
var autoPlayTime = ’30’;
var numberOfdata = 50;
var matchID = ‘pken10072024247793′;
var cricfrequency = ’20’;
var cricperiod = ‘2’;
SI_Array.cricketCommentary(box, startAt, matchID, cricperiod, cricfrequency, isautoplay, autoPlayTime);
}, 150);
});
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Pak vs ENG 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
2nd Innings
FOUR! Easy peasy!
Full at around 133 kph, on middle, Harry Brook brings his bat down vertically and responds with a solid front foot defence.
Banged into the surface by Naseem, on off, Joe Root comfortably swivels and pulls it to deep backward square leg and jogs to the other end.
Hard length, on the stumps, Joe Root tucks it to mid on off the back foot.
Not that short outside off, Root hangs back and punches it along the ground for a single at long off. Root moves to 255 and this is his highest individual score in Test cricket. What an achievement for the Englishman.
Full and on the pads. Root steers it to short mid-wicket.
On a fullish length, Brook opens the face again, glides out to deep cover for a single.
FOUR! He has made batting look so easy! Flat and quick, on off, Harry Brook creates room for himself and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
Pulls back his length, flat and on off, Joe Root hangs back and knocks it down to long on for a single.
Pitched up around off, driven straight to cover.
Saim Ayub (2-0-9-0) has been handed the ball now.
Brook now tumbles down the pitch after playing a scoop shot to deep fine for a couple of runs.
Hard length outside off, cut away through covers for a single.
FOUR! Innovative and effective! THIS IS ROOT’S SECOND 250-PLUS SCORE AGAINST PAKISTAN! Pitched on a shade fuller length, fractionally outside off, Joe Root shuffles across and reverse ramps it over short third for a boundary. However, the replay shows that it didn’t come off Root’s bat but from the flap of his back pad instead.
Much full around off, Harry Brook drives it on the front foot to deep covers for a single.
Full length outside off, Root drives it square to deep point for a single.
Another milestone breached! FIRST TEST DOUBLE HUNDRED FOR HARRY BROOK! He loves batting against this opposition and in this part of the world! A huge round of applause from the Barmy Army folks for Brook! Length ball, outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
Naseem Shah (24-0-105-1) is back for a burst with just over 15 minutes to go for Lunch.
Length ball, on off, cut away to the covers for a quick single.
Good length, spinning in, Harry Brook taps it off the back foot to the leg side.
Load more