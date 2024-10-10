1st Test Day 4 Live: Joe Root Hits 200, England Frustrate Pakistan

Last Updated: 10, October 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: After a phenomenal outing with the bat on Day 3, England will be resuming their innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan from 492/3. At Stumps, Joe Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors trail by 64 runs. Earlier on Day 3, despite Pakistan posting a massive total of 556 in their first innings, the England batting performed exceptionally, with Ben Duckett (85) and Zak Crawley (78) also stitching quickfire fifties. (Live Scorecard)

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Pak vs ENG 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates


Last 20 updates


2nd Innings


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  1. 127.4
    4

    Naseem Shah to Harry Brook

    FOUR! Easy peasy!

  2. 127.3
    0

    Naseem Shah to Harry Brook

    Full at around 133 kph, on middle, Harry Brook brings his bat down vertically and responds with a solid front foot defence.

  3. 127.2
    1

    Naseem Shah to Joe Root

    Banged into the surface by Naseem, on off, Joe Root comfortably swivels and pulls it to deep backward square leg and jogs to the other end.

  4. 127.1
    0

    Naseem Shah to Joe Root

    Hard length, on the stumps, Joe Root tucks it to mid on off the back foot.

  5. 126.6
    1

    Saim Ayub to Joe Root

    Not that short outside off, Root hangs back and punches it along the ground for a single at long off. Root moves to 255 and this is his highest individual score in Test cricket. What an achievement for the Englishman.

  6. 126.5
    0

    Saim Ayub to Joe Root

    Full and on the pads. Root steers it to short mid-wicket.

  7. 126.4
    1

    Saim Ayub to Harry Brook

    On a fullish length, Brook opens the face again, glides out to deep cover for a single.

  8. 126.3
    4

    Saim Ayub to Harry Brook

    FOUR! He has made batting look so easy! Flat and quick, on off, Harry Brook creates room for himself and lofts it over covers for a boundary.

  9. 126.2
    1

    Saim Ayub to Joe Root

    Pulls back his length, flat and on off, Joe Root hangs back and knocks it down to long on for a single.

  10. 126.1
    0

    Saim Ayub to Joe Root

    Pitched up around off, driven straight to cover.

  11. !

    Saim Ayub (2-0-9-0) has been handed the ball now.

  12. 125.6
    2

    Naseem Shah to Harry Brook

    Brook now tumbles down the pitch after playing a scoop shot to deep fine for a couple of runs.

  13. 125.5
    1

    Naseem Shah to Joe Root

    Hard length outside off, cut away through covers for a single.

  14. 125.4
    4

    Naseem Shah to Joe Root

    FOUR! Innovative and effective! THIS IS ROOT’S SECOND 250-PLUS SCORE AGAINST PAKISTAN! Pitched on a shade fuller length, fractionally outside off, Joe Root shuffles across and reverse ramps it over short third for a boundary. However, the replay shows that it didn’t come off Root’s bat but from the flap of his back pad instead.

  15. 125.3
    1

    Naseem Shah to Harry Brook

    Much full around off, Harry Brook drives it on the front foot to deep covers for a single.

  16. 125.2
    1

    Naseem Shah to Joe Root

    Full length outside off, Root drives it square to deep point for a single.

  17. 125.1
    1

    Naseem Shah to Harry Brook

    Another milestone breached! FIRST TEST DOUBLE HUNDRED FOR HARRY BROOK! He loves batting against this opposition and in this part of the world! A huge round of applause from the Barmy Army folks for Brook! Length ball, outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.

  18. !

    Naseem Shah (24-0-105-1) is back for a burst with just over 15 minutes to go for Lunch.

  19. 124.6
    1

    Salman Agha to Harry Brook

    Length ball, on off, cut away to the covers for a quick single.

  20. 124.5
    0

    Salman Agha to Harry Brook

    Good length, spinning in, Harry Brook taps it off the back foot to the leg side.


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Topics mentioned in this article

England England Cricket Team


Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team


Joseph Edward Root Joe Root


Ben Duckett


Harry Brook

Ollie Pope

Shan Masood


Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam


Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Afridi


Cricket


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Live Cricket Score


Pakistan vs England, 1st Test


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