1st Test Day 4 Live: Joe Root Hits 200, England Frustrate Pakistan

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: After a phenomenal outing with the bat on Day 3, England will be resuming their innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan from 492/3. At Stumps, Joe Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors trail by 64 runs. Earlier on Day 3, despite Pakistan posting a massive total of 556 in their first innings, the England batting performed exceptionally, with Ben Duckett (85) and Zak Crawley (78) also stitching quickfire fifties. (Live Scorecard)

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