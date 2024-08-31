2nd Test Day 2 Live: Pakistan Dealt Early Blow, Taskin Removes Shafique
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan have suffered an early blow with Abdullah Shafique getting dismissed by Taskin Ahmed. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test in Rawalpindi. No play was possible on the first day of the match as incessant rain played spoilsport in Rawalpindi. After losing to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, nothing but a dominant win would help Pakistan make amends. (Live Scorecard)
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza
notify
loadJSFile(‘/js/midstory_scorewidget.js?prod-ver=93.18’);
var langtype = “”;
var Js_Team_Home = {
“Name_Full”: “Pakistan”,
“Name_Short”: “PAK”,
“Players”: {
“65728”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Abdullah Shafique”,
“Name_Short”: “A Shafique”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “19”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “41.48”,
“Strikerate”: “43.77”,
“Runs”: “1369”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“70241”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Saim Ayub”,
“Name_Short”: “S Ayub”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “22.50”,
“Strikerate”: “56.17”,
“Runs”: “132”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “34”,
“Economyrate”: “4.85”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“11754”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Shan Masood”,
“Name_Short”: “S Masood”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “35”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “28.09”,
“Strikerate”: “49.93”,
“Runs”: “1849”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “46”,
“Economyrate”: “3.83”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“59429”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Babar Azam”,
“Name_Short”: “B Azam”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “54”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “45.05”,
“Strikerate”: “54.77”,
“Runs”: “3920”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “21”,
“Economyrate”: “2.80”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64153”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Saud Shakeel”,
“Name_Short”: “S Shakeel”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “12”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “61.55”,
“Strikerate”: “46.65”,
“Runs”: “1108”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LS”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “9.75”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“20286”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Mohammad Rizwan”,
“Name_Short”: “M Rizwan”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “32”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “44.82”,
“Strikerate”: “55.21”,
“Runs”: “1838”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64078”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Agha Salman”,
“Name_Short”: “A Salman”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “14”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “39.42”,
“Strikerate”: “62.34”,
“Runs”: “828”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “65.33”,
“Economyrate”: “3.47”,
“Wickets”: “12”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“82757”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Mohammad Ali”,
“Name_Short”: “M Ali”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “4”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Strikerate”: “0”,
“Runs”: “0”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “58.16”,
“Economyrate”: “4.36”,
“Wickets”: “6”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64460”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Khurram Shahzad”,
“Name_Short”: “K Shahzad”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “6”,
“Strikerate”: “24”,
“Runs”: “12”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “31.14”,
“Economyrate”: “3.25”,
“Wickets”: “7”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“57901”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Mir Hamza”,
“Name_Short”: “M Hamza”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “6”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “3.60”,
“Strikerate”: “12.94”,
“Runs”: “18”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LM”,
“Average”: “45.44”,
“Economyrate”: “2.98”,
“Wickets”: “9”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“66884”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Abrar Ahmed”,
“Name_Short”: “A Ahmed”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “7”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “13”,
“Strikerate”: “63.41”,
“Runs”: “52”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LBG”,
“Average”: “31.07”,
“Economyrate”: “3.63”,
“Wickets”: “38”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
}
}
};
var Js_Team_Away = {
“Name_Full”: “Bangladesh”,
“Name_Short”: “BAN”,
“Players”: {
“64266”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Shadman Islam”,
“Name_Short”: “S Islam”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “15”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “26.44”,
“Strikerate”: “43.68”,
“Runs”: “661”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“64505”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Zakir Hasan”,
“Name_Short”: “Z Hasan”,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “9”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “32.13”,
“Strikerate”: “49.53”,
“Runs”: “482”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“63872”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Najmul Hossain Shanto”,
“Name_Short”: “Hossain Shanto”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “29”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “28.78”,
“Strikerate”: “51.51”,
“Runs”: “1497”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “4.37”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“60533”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Mominul Haque”,
“Name_Short”: “M Haque”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “63”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “38.75”,
“Strikerate”: “54.33”,
“Runs”: “4108”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “51.20”,
“Economyrate”: “3.70”,
“Wickets”: “10”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“3693”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Mushfiqur Rahim”,
“Name_Short”: “M Rahim”,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “90”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “39.11”,
“Strikerate”: “48.28”,
“Runs”: “5867”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“63206”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Litton Das”,
“Name_Short”: “L Das”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “43”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “35.45”,
“Strikerate”: “59.08”,
“Runs”: “2517”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “6.50”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“3782”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Shakib Al Hasan”,
“Name_Short”: “Al Hasan”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “69”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “38.63”,
“Strikerate”: “62.08”,
“Runs”: “4520”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “31.24”,
“Economyrate”: “2.94”,
“Wickets”: “241”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“63875”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Mehidy Hasan”,
“Name_Short”: “M Hasan”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “45”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “21.78”,
“Strikerate”: “48.17”,
“Runs”: “1547”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “33.27”,
“Economyrate”: “3.11”,
“Wickets”: “169”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“67672”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Hasan Mahmud”,
“Name_Short”: “H Mahmud”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “4”,
“Strikerate”: “16”,
“Runs”: “8”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “32”,
“Economyrate”: “3.55”,
“Wickets”: “9”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“89235”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Nahid Rana”,
“Name_Short”: “N Rana”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “1”,
“Strikerate”: “5.26”,
“Runs”: “1”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “61.50”,
“Economyrate”: “5.85”,
“Wickets”: “6”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
},
“58314”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Taskin Ahmed”,
“Name_Short”: “T Ahmed”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “14”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “11.63”,
“Strikerate”: “45.94”,
“Runs”: “221”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RF”,
“Average”: “50.51”,
“Economyrate”: “3.74”,
“Wickets”: “31”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 2,
“nationality”: “Bangladesh”
}
}
};
var __livematchurls=”https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/pak-vs-ban-scorecard-live-cricket-score-bangladesh-in-pakistan-2-test-series-2024-2nd-test-pkba08302024247790″;
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () {
//setTimeout(function () {
loadJSFile(“https://cdn.ndtv.com/sports_ndtvin/js/com_cricketCommentary.js?prod-ver=93.18”, 1)
// }, 70);
setTimeout(function () {
var box = $(‘.commentary-box’);
var startAt = 50;
var isautoplay = ‘1’;
var autoPlayTime = ’30’;
var numberOfdata = 50;
var matchID = ‘pkba08302024247790′;
var cricfrequency = ’20’;
var cricperiod = ‘1’;
SI_Array.cricketCommentary(box, startAt, matchID, cricperiod, cricfrequency, isautoplay, autoPlayTime);
}, 150);
});
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
Pak vs Ban 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
1 run.
Flighted one outside the off stump. Masood drives it to wide mid on for a single.
Full on middle and off channel, Saim Ayub plays across the line and straight to short mid-wicket.
Full and on the stumps, Saim Ayub sweeps it behind square for a single.
That in-between length outside the off stump, Shan Masood hangs back, opens the bat face and dabs it to gully where the fielder makes a sharp stop to his left and prevents any run.
Good length outside the off stump. Masood drives it to mid off.
FIFTY for Shan Masood. Leading from the front, is the Pakistani skipper! Fuller in length and outside off, Shan Masood drives it solidly down the ground past the mid off fielder for a couple of runs. 10th Test Fifty for Masood. He has displayed that intent and has cruised at a brisk pace, keeping the scorecard ticking along.
Back of a length outside the off stump. Masood stays back and cuts it to the left of deep backward point for a couple of runs.
Good length, on the middle and leg, Saim Ayub tucks it off the back foot towards the mid-wicket region with soft hands and hurries for a quick single.
Good length seaming away outside off. Ayub leaves it alone to the keeper on the front foot.
This is an arm ball, sliding around off, Shan Masood moves away to make room, and plays it square of the wicket to backward point.
Flighted on the off stump. Masood steps down the pitch and adjusts well to block it back to the right of short mid-wicket.
Bowls it on a tight line and length on the stumps, Shan Masood defends off the front foot.
Tossed up ball, Saim moves across and turns it down to the mid on region for a single.
SIX! Shot! Mehidy Hasan drops a juicy half-volley on the line of the stumps, Saim Ayub skips down to the pitch of the ball, gets his bat underneath the ball and lofts it downtown for a six over the bowler’s head.
Pushed through, full and at off, Saim leans onto the ball and defends.
Mehidy Hasan returns to the attack. Bowled only one over so far, which went for 5 runs.
Slightly full and around off, Masood slices it through the point region for a brace to end the over.
Back of a length around the off stump at 133.6 kph. Ayub drops it in front of cover with soft hands and scampers to the other end for a quick single.
Good length, leaving the southpaw, Saim Ayub offers no shot. Litton Das collects it by bending low.
Load more