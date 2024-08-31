2nd Test Day 2 Live: Pakistan Dealt Early Blow, Taskin Removes Shafique

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan have suffered an early blow with Abdullah Shafique getting dismissed by Taskin Ahmed. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test in Rawalpindi. No play was possible on the first day of the match as incessant rain played spoilsport in Rawalpindi. After losing to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, nothing but a dominant win would help Pakistan make amends. (Live Scorecard)

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Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza

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Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

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