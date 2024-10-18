2nd Test Day 4 Live: Noman Ali Runs Through Eng Middle Order, Pak Eye Win

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes departed for 37, becoming the last recognized England batter to get out. Pakistan’s comeback spinner Noman Ali, 38, completed his five-wicket haul, having ran through the England middle order almost single-handedly. Chasing 297, England have been held back by the Pakistan spin duo of Ali and Sajid Khan. Having lost the first Test, a win would see Pakistan level the three-match Test series at 1-1 heading into the final Test. (Live Scorecard)

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