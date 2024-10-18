2nd Test Day 4 Live: Noman Ali Runs Through Eng Middle Order, Pak Eye Win
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes departed for 37, becoming the last recognized England batter to get out. Pakistan’s comeback spinner Noman Ali, 38, completed his five-wicket haul, having ran through the England middle order almost single-handedly. Chasing 297, England have been held back by the Pakistan spin duo of Ali and Sajid Khan. Having lost the first Test, a win would see Pakistan level the three-match Test series at 1-1 heading into the final Test. (Live Scorecard)
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Pak vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
4th Innings
England faced a stiff challenge chasing a big score on a wicket which was turning and they crumbled under the pressure. This time it was Noman Ali who was the pick. He finished with 8 and Sajid with two. The two spinners picked all 20 wickets and have helped Pakistan level the series.
Pakistan then began with a decent lead of 75 but lost regular wickets in their second innings. At one stage they were in a spot of bother 156 for 8. Agha though batted brilliantly with the tail and stretched their lead to almost 300.
England’s top order began brilliantly though in reply, at one stage they were 211 for 2 but once Root and Duckett, the centurion for England fell, it went downhill for the visitors. Sajid Khan was the star for Pakistan as he finished with 7 wickets.
First it was Kamran Ghulam, on a tough wicket, after electing to bat, in a pressure situation, came out and scored a fine ton. He did get support from a few others but he was the mainstay and helped his side get to a score which we felt was par at that time.
That’s a strong win for Pakistan! They have roared back in style to level the series! A lot of questions were raised when they left out their top guns but the new guys who came in have been absolutely brilliantly and are the ones who have helped them win the game.
OUT! CAUGHT! That’s the end of the innings! This is tossed up on off. Bashir looks to defend but it goes off the face to silly point. Good sharp catch.
OUT! CAUGHT! Another waste of a review! This lands on middle. Leach looks to defend, it turns back in, takes the inside edge, hits the pad and lobs to short leg. Leach reviews but there’s clearly bat involved. Pakistan just the one wicket away now.
Fuller and on off. Leach plays it back to the bowler.
FOUR! Nicely hit! He plays the reverse sweep. Hits it hard through point and this races away.
Full and outside off. This is hit through covers for one.
On the stumps. Kept out.
On the stumps. Defended.
Flatter and on middle. Blocked.
On the pads. This is worked through square leg for one.
On middle. This is pushed back to the bowler.
Slower again and on middle. Leach looks to play the reverse sweep again. This hits the body and lobs to short leg.
Jack goes for the reverse sweep first up. This is slower and down the leg side. He leaves it alone in the end.
OUT! TAKEN! Not sure why that was reviewed. This is tossed up around off. Carse steps out and looks to go big. This lands and turns away. It goes off the outside edge to first slip. Salman takes it. Carse reviews. Not sure why but Ultra Edge shows a big spike.
On the stumps. Kept out.
On middle. Defended.
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