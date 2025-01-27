2nd Test: West Indies Thrash Pakistan By 120 Runs To Level Series

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years on Monday. The West Indies won the second Test in Multan by 120 runs on day three to draw the series 1-1. Pakistan resumed the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies from 76/4 in Multan. Earlier on Sunday, Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to give the tourists a sniff of a series-levelling win. The gutsy West Indies scored 244 in their second innings to set the hosts a daunting 254-run target on a spinning Multan Stadium pitch. (Scorecard)

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