2nd Test: West Indies Thrash Pakistan By 120 Runs To Level Series
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years on Monday. The West Indies won the second Test in Multan by 120 runs on day three to draw the series 1-1. Pakistan resumed the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies from 76/4 in Multan. Earlier on Sunday, Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to give the tourists a sniff of a series-levelling win. The gutsy West Indies scored 244 in their second innings to set the hosts a daunting 254-run target on a spinning Multan Stadium pitch. (Scorecard)
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Pakistan Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Shan Masood
Kraigg Brathwaite
Babar Azam
Sajid Khan
Noman Ali
Kevin Sinclair
Gudakesh Motie
Cricket
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Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test
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4th Innings
That is all from this series. Shan Masood and Kraigg Brathwaite share the trophy as the series ends in a draw. Both games ended quickly but it was quite entertaining to see. Not much for the home team but they will take a draw off this series after Masood’s start to his captaincy career. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. From here, it’s goodbye and take very good care of yourself.
Kraigg Brathwaite says they haven’t played recently in Pakistan but he rates this win high. Tells the players believed they can win from any position. Mentions mindset is important in this kind of pitch. Tells Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie set up the win for them. Shares security is important for the players in Pakistan, it was a good experience to be here.
Shan Masood says he could have used the fast bowlers against the Windies tail enders. Tells it’s the same story in last few series where the opposition tail enders score a lot of runs. Feels they were in an excellent position on Day 1 but failed to capitalize on it. Mentions the game is for all stakeholders, feels the domestic cricket needs to play on a turning pitch. Adds their batters were pro active which is a good sign but they need more contributions from them.
Jomel Warrican wins the PLAYER OF THE MATCH AND THE PLAYER OF THE SERIES AWARD. He says the speed is very important on a pitch like this. Tells he trusts his defensive work and hits the ball away if it’s in his zone. Mentions they believed once they batted well in the second innings to get over the line with the ball. Shares consistent is key to everything in life.
…Presentation…
In reply, Pakistan had no answers to the spin attack yet again. They needed someone to play a big innings but that didn’t come. A couple of their batters got off to starts but could not kick on. Pakistan will be quite disappointed with their effort in this game. West Indies on the other hand, will be very proud of the performance they have put up.
Their spinners though rose to the occasion and helped West Indies gain a very small lead and then it was their batters who finally came to the fore. They put in their best performance of the series at a crucial time and it was Kraigg Brathwaite who led the way with a fine half ton. He helped his side set a target of over 250 which was going to be a really tough ask on this wicket.
Except for the first session of Day 1, the other sessions belonged to the visitors. They were reeling at 9 down for less than a 100 but Warrican and Motie batted brilliantly and took them above 150 which we still didn’t feel was enough. Kemar Roach played a big part too with the bat. We feel it was at that point where West Indies showed a lot of fight and turned the game at that very moment. Noman Ali though became the first spinner to take a hat trick in Tests for Pakistan. His six fer helped his team to keep West Indies near 160.
For the Pakistan batters, it was just a test to forget, we expected them to show some fight on Day 3 but they have surrendered. They entered the day with six wickets in hand and it has taken the Windies around 20 overs to get those wickets. Quite an embarrassing loss in the end. The home team have failed in crunch situations to play the spin and they’ll be aware of the fact that they have to improve a lot and not depend on one player or so.
West Indies win a Test match in Pakistan after 34 long years. What a fine win for the visitors and they have managed to level the series! Yet again it was their spinners this morning. The likes of Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican spun a web. The two took 8 wickets between them with Warrican recording a fifer.
OUT! BOWLED! Jomel Warrican ends with a five-fer! Superb spell from him. Quicker arm ball on middle, on middle, Khan looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and it hits the stumps. Jomel Warrican does Sajid Khan’s celebration in front of him. West Indies win by 120 runs.
Outside off, it lands and spins away. Khan looks to punch it away but misses.
Flighted full and outside off, Khan lofts it to deep point, off the slice and they take two runs.
Fuller ball, outside off, Khan goes on the back foot to defend but misses it.
Flat and on middle, Khan works it down to long on and again denies the run.
Full and on middle, Khan skips down and punches it to long on and denies the run.
Abrar Ahmed is the last man in.
OUT! TAKEN! West Indies are one wicket away! Gives a lot of flight on this one, outside off and Ali is tempted to go big again, he toe ends his shot to extra cover where Jomel Warrican takes it well.
SIX! HIT HARD! Floats it full and on off, Ali slog-sweeps it high over long on for a biggie. They need to play some shots.
Very full and outside off, Ali comes down the track and punches it to mid off, just in front of im.
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