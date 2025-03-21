3rd T20I LIVE: Pakistan Stop NZ Onslaught, Take 2nd Wicket In Powerplay
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan have managed to pick two New Zealand wickets in the powerplay, dismissing openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert. However, New Zealand are scoring at a fast rate, and racked up 58 in the first six overs. Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in the must-win third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. Pakistan need to win in order to keep their hopes alive of winning a T20I bilateral series against a Top 8-ranked nation for the first time since 2021. Pakistan have been outclassed in the first two T20Is of the series, and enter this game as firm underdogs. This is Pakistan’s first T20I series under the leadership of new captain Salman Ali Agha. (LIVE SCORECARD)
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New Zealand Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I
Cricket
Agha Salman
Michael Bracewell
Haris Rauf
Shaheen Afridi
Shadab Khan
Finn Allen
Kyle Jamieson
Jacob Duffy
NZ v PAK 3rd T20I LIVE
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
Change.
1 run.
FOUR! A sloppy effort in the deep and a boundary for New Zealand!
FOUR! HELPS ON ITS WAY! Fires in on the pads again, not a great line to a set batter, Mark Chapman goes a bit low and flicks it towards deep fine leg for a boundary.
Dragged length, around middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Tossed it up, in the line of the stumps, Daryl Mitchell uses his feet and looks to knock it down to long on but gets it through the inner half of the bat back to the right of the bowler.
Floated it up, on the pads, Mark Chapman bends his back and flicks it to deep fine leg for a single.
Shadab Khan is introduced into the attack. He replaces Abbas Afridi.
Hard length, on the pads, Mark uses his wrists to turn it to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
Bangs in short of a length, around middle and leg, Daryl Mitchell goes back and clips it to deep square leg for a single.
Back of a length, around off, Mark Chapman swings at it and chips it aerially to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Hits the deck hard, on short of a length, into the body, Mark Chapman swivels and pulls it along the ground wide of deep fine leg for a couple of runs.
FOUR! PUT AWAY! Hard length, in the channel, outside off, Mark Chapman stands tall this time and punches it in the gap between cover and mid off for a boundary.
Good effort by the skipper Salman Agha! Back of a length from over the wicket, around off, Mark Chapman uses his feet and flat-bats it towards long off. Salman puts in a dive to his right and saves two runs for his side.
Change? No. Rauf to continue. He is 1-0-7-1 so far.
Another risky single taken! Mark Chapman had given up and had the throw hit, it would have been curtains for him. Full and straight, at the stumps, Mark pats it straight to mid on and sets off for a single. Rauf collects and has a shy at the bowling end but misses.
Around off, on the fuller side, Daryl Mitchell extends his hands into the shot and eases the drive past cover. The ball does not have enough legs to reach the ropes and it is cut off. Three runs taken.
A stifled appeal for caught behind but turned down! A nip-backer from Abbas, on a good length, on off, Daryl Mitchell gets his hands out in front and presents a straight bat to defend. The ball jags back in to go past the inside edge and it brushes the back pad on its way to the keeper. Good diving grab to his left by Mohammad Haris but the replays show that there was no bat involved.
FOUR! Agricultural but effective! This is on a back of a length, this sits up to be hit, Daryl Mitchell swings a bit too hard to go across the line. The bat turns in his hand and it comes off the inner half to the left of deep square leg for a boundary.
A bit more effort on this one by Abbas, on a hard length, on middle, Mark drops it beside the pitch on the leg side and crosses over. 50 up for New Zealand!
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