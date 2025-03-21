3rd T20I LIVE: Pakistan Stop NZ Onslaught, Take 2nd Wicket In Powerplay

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan have managed to pick two New Zealand wickets in the powerplay, dismissing openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert. However, New Zealand are scoring at a fast rate, and racked up 58 in the first six overs. Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in the must-win third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. Pakistan need to win in order to keep their hopes alive of winning a T20I bilateral series against a Top 8-ranked nation for the first time since 2021. Pakistan have been outclassed in the first two T20Is of the series, and enter this game as firm underdogs. This is Pakistan’s first T20I series under the leadership of new captain Salman Ali Agha. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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