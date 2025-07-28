After Ben Stokes "Absolutely Ridiculous" Take On Proposed Role, Gautam Gambhir's Stand

Indian and England camps stand poles apart over a raging topic that has kept the cricket world busy for the most part of the Manchester Test. India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant fractured his toe and the injury prevented him from keeping wickets. Though Pant showed incredible courage to bat in the first innings with a broken toe, the situation saw many urge the International Cricket Council (ICC) to introduce a law that enables a team to make a fully-functional replacement for a player who sustained such an injury. However, England captain Ben Stokes and India head coach Gautam Gambhir are divided on the topic.

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In the press conference, Stokes called the idea ‘ridiculous’, suggesting that such a law would introduce too many loopholes for teams to exploit. Hence no such rule should even be discussed.

“I think it is absolutely ridiculous there is a conversation around an injury replacement. There would be too many loopholes for a team to go through. You pick an 11 for the game, injuries are part of it. I think that conversation should be shut down,” said Stokes in the post-match press conference.

Gambhir, on the other hand, is in favour of such a rule to be introduced. As far as the exploitation of rules is concerned, the India coach wants the umpires and match referees to given the charge of allowing a replacement if such injuries happen.

“Absolutely, I’m all for it, if the umpires and the match referee sees and feels that there’s a major injury. It’s very important to have this rule, where you can get a substitute. That is, if it’s very visible, there’s nothing wrong in doing that. Especially in a series like this, where it’s been such a closely fought series, in the previous 3 Test matches,” Gambhir said.

“Imagine if we would have had to play with 10 people, 10 men against 11. How unfortunate would this be for us,” he added.