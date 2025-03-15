Akram Brutally Slammed For '1999 WC Mistake' By Teammates – Old Video Viral

Last Updated: 15, March 2025

Legendary Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Wasim Akram has found himself in a bit of controversy recently with some experts and former players taking aim at him. Amidst the ongoing chatter, old videos of former teammates Aamer Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed have resurfaced where they criticised Akram’s decision-making during the 1999 World Cup final against Australia and blamed his toss call for their defeat. In the past few months, the 1990s generation of Pakistan cricket team were blamed for ‘long-standing issues’ following the national side’s humiliating Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

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“When we won the toss, it was like we had already won the final. But what Wasim Akram did that day, even a street cricketer wouldn’t have made that mistake. I told him the night before, seeing the heavy rain, not to bat first. If he was under pressure, he should have called for a team meeting in the morning. But there was no meeting. When I saw Imran Khan before the toss, I greeted him. That’s when Wasim won the toss and said it was a team decision to bat first. As I was leaving, Imran Bhai called me back and said: ‘You guys have already lost the match,” Ijaz Ahmed said.

Aamer Sohail also did not hold back and said that Akram was responsible for Pakistan not doing well in the 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

“There were talks before the World Cup that the captain (talking about himself), who had been at the helm for two-three years, should be replaced with Wasim Akram. Wasim Akram’s biggest contribution to Pakistan cricket is that he made sure we didn’t win a World Cup after 1992. Imran Khan should be grateful to him, and he even awarded him with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2019. We could have easily won the 1996, 1999, and 2003 World Cups. You must investigate to find out who is responsible,” he said.

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Topics mentioned in this article

Wasim Akram


Ijaz Ahmed Jr


Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team


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