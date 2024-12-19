'Always Been A Bit Of Thorn For Us': Starc's Unique Praise For Ashwin

Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc has paid a glorious tribute to the just-retired India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying he has been “a bit of a thorn” for their side in some of the memorable contests Down Under. Ashwin, India’s premier off-spinner, on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement in the middle of the Test series against Australia. He retired from the game as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps from 106 matches, placing him only behind the legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

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Ashwin played 23 Tests against Australia from 2011 to 2024, taking 115 scalps, including a 10-wicket and seven five-wicket hauls. He also played a big in India’s stunning series win in 2020-21.

“He (Ashwin) has always been a bit of a thorn in our side over in India and played a part in series here in Australia. It’s been a fantastic career and I’m sure it will be celebrated that way,” Starc told SEN Radio after the third Test here ended in a draw.

“His numbers speak for themselves. He’s been an incredible bowler for India for a long time, over 500 wickets.” Ashwin enjoyed a great rapport with Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, both of whom having 500-plus wickets.

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“He (Ashwin) has got a close working relationship with Nathan (Lyon) and that mutual respect between teams and for someone of his calibre – congratulations on his career. It’s been a fantastic career and I’m sure it will be celebrated that way,” added Starc.

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