Argentina Football Team, Featuring Lionel Messi, To Play In Kerala In 2025

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match. Addressing a press conference, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government. “All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala’s ability to host the historic occasion.

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);

A magnificent volley from Lautaro Martinez was enough to give world champions Argentina a 1-0 win over Peru while Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Uruguay in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Argentina remain on top of the CONMEBOL standings with their qualification for the 2026 tournament surely just a matter of time.

It was far from a vintage performance from Lionel Scaloni’s team, but a moment of magic from Inter Milan’s Martinez proved decisive at the ‘Bombonera’ stadium in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi floated in a cross from the left and Martinez leapt into the air, leaning back as he cracked a thundering left-footed volley past Pedro Gallese.

Argentina’s eighth win from 12 games leaves them on 25 points at the top of the table, five points ahead of Uruguay who earned a valuable point at Brazil.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil laboured for long stretches of the game in Salvador and fell behind to a fine finish from Uruguay’s Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the 55th minute.

Advertisement

var VUUKLE_CONFIG = {apiKey: ‘e6741053-104a-43d2-8bd8-b2536529f5cd’,articleId: ‘1’,comments: {enabled: false},emotes: {“enabled”: false},powerbar: {“enabled”: false},ads:{noDefaults: true}};(function() {var d = document,s = d.createElement(‘script’);s.async = true;s.src = ‘https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js’;(d.head || d.body).appendChild(s);})();

But seven minutes later Brazil equalised when a headed clearance fell kindly to Gerson who smashed home a perfectly-struck volley.

Gabriel Martinelli went close to a winner when he showed a deft touch to switch feet before a volley which brought a fine save out of Sergio Rochet.

HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () { (function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t); var s1=d.createElement(t);if (d.getElementById(‘jsw-init’)) return; s.setAttribute(‘id’,’jsw-init’);s.setAttribute(‘src’,’https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/_s/embed.js?ver=’+Date.now()); s.onload=function(){s1.appendChild(d.createTextNode(‘JioSaavnEmbedWidget.init({a:”1″, q:”1″, embed_src:”https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/110858205″, partner_id: “ndtv”});’));d.body.appendChild(s1);};d.body.appendChild(s); })(document,’script’); });

The draw leaves Brazil in fifth on 18 points, a point behind fourth-placed Colombia who suffered an upset 1-0 home defeat to Ecuador in Barranquilla.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv-v1/vdo.ai.js’);