Aus GP 2025: Norris Clinches Victory In Dramatic Wet Race; Ferrari Flop

Australian GP 2025, F1 Race Highlights: Lando Norris won a dramatic, rain-hit season-opening 2025 Australian Grand Prix, holding his cool in the crunch stages after taking pole position. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished second, while George Russell took P3 after a clean race amidst the chaos. Ferrari flopped after a huge strategy gamble, leaving Charles Leclerc in P8 and Lewis Hamilton in P10. Oscar Piastri was battling for the win, but spun in the final part of the race. The race saw 6 DNFs. Experienced drivers Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz crashed out, as did rookies Jack Doohan, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto.

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Full Top 10: 1. Lando Norris (McLaren), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 3. George Russell (Mercedes), 4. Alex Albon (Williams), 5. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), 6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), 7. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber), 8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren), 10. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

F1 Australian Grand Prix Highlights, 2025 Aus GP Formula 1 Leaderboard, straight from Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne: