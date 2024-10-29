BAN vs SA Live Streaming 2nd Test Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd Test: Bangladesh will be determined to level the series against South Africa in the second and final Test in Chattogram. The Proteas have won all 15 Test encounters, including the series-opener last week in Mirpur, between the two sides and are eyeing a series clean sweep to propel them up the World Test Championship (WTC) table. They are fifth in the WTC standings, with the hosts languishing at eighth. Bangladesh made two changes to their squad, bringing in right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed and uncapped wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first Test.

window._rrCode = window._rrCode || [];_rrCode.push(function(){ (function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”); });

Historically, Bangladesh haven’t done well in Chattogram, winning just twice in the previous 15 Tests.

When will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start on October 29, 2024.

Where will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

Advertisement

var VUUKLE_CONFIG = {apiKey: ‘e6741053-104a-43d2-8bd8-b2536529f5cd’,articleId: ‘1’,comments: {enabled: false},emotes: {“enabled”: false},powerbar: {“enabled”: false},ads:{noDefaults: true}};(function() {var d = document,s = d.createElement(‘script’);s.async = true;s.src = ‘https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js’;(d.head || d.body).appendChild(s);})();

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Advertisement

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv-v1/vdo.ai.js’);

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match will not be telecast live on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () { (function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t); var s1=d.createElement(t);if (d.getElementById(‘jsw-init’)) return; s.setAttribute(‘id’,’jsw-init’);s.setAttribute(‘src’,’https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/_s/embed.js?ver=’+Date.now()); s.onload=function(){s1.appendChild(d.createTextNode(‘JioSaavnEmbedWidget.init({a:”1″, q:”1″, embed_src:”https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/110858205″, partner_id: “ndtv”});’));d.body.appendChild(s1);};d.body.appendChild(s); })(document,’script’); });

The Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)