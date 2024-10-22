Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming their innings from 140/6 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. At Stumps, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne were standing not out for 17 and 18 respectively. Earlier on Day 1, the Proteas bundled out Bangladesh for 106 with Kagiso Rabada celebrating being the fastest to take 300 Test wickets. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but four of their top six batsmen failed to reach double figures, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30 on a lively pitch. (Live Scorecard)
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BAN vs SA, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
2nd Innings
2 runs.
Tossed up, full and on off, Dane Piedt pushes it towards short covers.
More runs! Hasan Mahmud sticks to the fuller length and outside off, Kyle Verreynne reaches for it and drives it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
Good length and around middle, angles in again, Kyle Verreynne keeps it out to the leg side.
On a length and on middle, Kyle Verreynne tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
Overpitched and around off, Kyle Verreynne drills it towards mid off.
FOUR! Classy from Kyle Verreynne! Hasan Mahmud goes a bit too full and on middle. Kyle Verreynne presents the full face of the bat, plays underneath his eyes and drives it with beautiful timing towards the long on fence for a boundary. THE LEAD EXTENDS TO 150 NOW!
Fuller and on middle, angling in, Kyle Verreynne flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
Oh..close! Pushed through quicker, short and on off, turns away, Dane Piedt moves back to cut it but this is very close to his body and he misses as the ball just goes past the off pole.
Gives this some more air, full and around off, Kyle Verreynne drives it towards mid off for a run.
Flatter, full and on leg, Dane Piedt clips it through square leg for a single.
Flighted, full and on middle, Dane Piedt knocks it down the pitch.
BEATEN! Floated, full and on off, grips and turns away a shy bit, Dane Piedt strides out to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. Litton Das grabs it behind the stumps and appeals for the catch, but the umpire says no.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Dane Piedt prods forward and blocks it out.
Another full delivery, on off, Kyle Verreynne drills it with no real timing as the ball rolls towards mid off.
Overpitched and angling into the pads, Dane Piedt flicks it through square leg for a run. 250 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA!
Pitched up and around off, Dane Piedt pushes it off the toe-end of the bat towards short covers.
On a length and on middle, angling in, Dane Piedt looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Full again and around off, Kyle Verreynne drives it towards covers for a single. He moves into the 80s now!
Hasan begins with a full delivery, on middle, shaping in, Kyle Verreynne clips it to short mid-wicket.
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