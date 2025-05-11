'BCCI To Discuss IPL Resumption Options On Sunday': Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday said the Board officials and IPL Governing Council will discuss on Sunday the best possible schedule to complete the suspended T20 League following the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

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“The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL Governing Council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call. We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament,” Shukla told PTI Videos.

It was being speculated that the League could be moved to Southern Indian cities Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad but Shukla said such an option was perhaps relevant in the scenario of a continued military conflict.

“That was an option when war was going on. There are many options which have been discussed. The ceasefire has just been announced, give some time to us, we will discuss and then only a decision will be taken,” Shukla said.

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.

A top IPL source, who understands the movement of the broadcaster and production teams, hinted that there is a high possibility that not many venues will lose their share of matches but perhaps the picturesque Dharamsala will be removed from the roster on resumption.

“The broadcasters had initially asked its production unit to stay back in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai only when the military crisis was deepening. But after announcement of ceasefire, the crew has been instructed to stay put in all the original venues.

“So there is a chance that save Dharamsala game, which could be rescheduled elsewhere, venues like Kolkata might retain their matches,” the source said.

Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict.

With the Dharamsala airport shut, players and support staff of both teams travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

Out of 12 league matches, Ahmedabad is scheduled to host three games while Lucknow and Bengaluru have two matches each to host.

Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur have one match each to conduct.

It remains to be seen if Dharamsala’s match resumes from where it stopped or is played from the start again.

The play-offs will be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The iconic Eden gardens was scheduled to host the title clash.

Most of the foreign recruits, who compete in the League for different teams, have already left the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)