Champions Trophy Live: Selection Drama In Spotlight Ahead Of Indo-Pak Clash

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The big day is finally here as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking on each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. As both the teams share a bitter rivalry, the focus will be on the Playing XIs as every fan is eager to witness the highly anticipated match. It’s a must-win match for Mohammad Rizwan and co as they come to this clash after facing a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and co claimed a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)

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ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Pakistan, Live Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: