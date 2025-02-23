Champions Trophy Live: Selection Drama In Spotlight Ahead Of Indo-Pak Clash
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The big day is finally here as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking on each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. As both the teams share a bitter rivalry, the focus will be on the Playing XIs as every fan is eager to witness the highly anticipated match. It’s a must-win match for Mohammad Rizwan and co as they come to this clash after facing a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and co claimed a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)
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ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Pakistan, Live Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
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February23202512:25 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India’s loss vs Pakistan in 2017 final
India faced a setback in their last clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as they lost the 2017 title clash at The Oval to miss out on their second silverware in the tournament. Meanwhile, India have a psychological edge of staying unbeaten against Pakistan in the last six ODIs (including the 2023 Asia Cup group stage washout) since 2018.
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February23202512:11 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Quick recap of India’s last encounter vs Pakistan in ODIs
In their last ODI meet in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India registered an emphatic seven-wicket win as captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to keep their winless record intact in the tournament. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to international cricket just before the World Cup after a more than a year injury hiatus, along with Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya made sure to back their captain’s call to bowl first. The trio picked two scalps each to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 191.
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February23202512:06 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: The defending champions eye big win
The sub-continental rivals’ last Champion Trophy clash was the 2017 final in which Pakistan walked away with the win and the trophy. Rizwan and Co. would look to draw inspiration from that triumph in London but would also need to scale up their performance in every department.
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February23202512:05 (IST)
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February23202512:05 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: High-voltage match
Hyped as a marquee showdown but mostly lopsided on the field, India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday with Rohit Sharma’s men aiming to seal a semifinal spot and Mohammad Rizwan’s team desperate to avoid early elimination from the tournament.
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February23202511:42 (IST)
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