CT 2025 Final LIVE: Rohit Retirement Drama Clouds Title Showdown
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India take on New Zealand in the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. India have not lost a single game in the tournament so far, and enter the game as firm favourites to lift a record third title. However, India have also never beaten New Zealand in the final of a major ICC event. New Zealand have lost just one game in the tournament – to India in the group stage – but put in a well-rounded display to defeat South Africa in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma will be aiming to become only the second Indian captain to win two ICC titles, but rumours of his retirement also loom large ahead of the big final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
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Here are the LIVE Updates for India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final LIVE Scorecard, straight from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
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March09202512:21 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: What a return by Shami!
No Jasprit Bumrah, no problem. Mohammed Shami has delivered in an ICC event once again. Looked better and better with each game, and bowled brilliantly for 3 wickets in the semi-final. Second-top wicket-taker of the tournament, just behind Matt Henry.
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March09202512:17 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Can Varun Chakravarthy deliver again?
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy did not play the first two games for India. But given a chance in the third match, what an impression he made! 5 wickets, dismantling the New Zealand batting, and fixing his place in the XI.In the semi-final, the crucial wicket of Travis Head with his first ball to him. Now against NZ once again, Chakravarthy is expected to be India’s trump card yet again.
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March09202512:07 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Who will be the top run-scorer?
Several players from both sides could end up as the highest run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025. Currently, Rachin Ravindra (226) and Virat Kohli (217) have the highest chance, but the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Shubman Gill are all in the fray.
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March09202511:57 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: How will the pitch play?
The pitch for the India vs New Zealand final will be the same as the one used for the India-Pakistan game two weeks ago. Expect a lot of assistance for the spinners, something that India have used brilliantly, thanks to four high quality spinners in their XI.
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March09202511:49 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Is Virat Kohli fit?
Another thing to keep our eyes peeled on is the availability of Virat Kohli. India’s stalwart reportedly suffered a minor knee injury on the eve of the Champions Trophy final. The injury isn’t expected to be a major concern, but one can never say for certain.
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March09202511:44 (IST)
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March09202511:35 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: All eyes on Rohit Sharma
Another big talking point has been the future of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Lots and lots of talk on whether he would call it a day after the final, stay on as captain till the 2027 World Cup, or hand over captaincy but still continue playing.Don’t forget, today he can become only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.
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March09202511:23 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Past record
India have already played New Zealand once in Champions Trophy 2025, in Dubai. In that game, India could manage a score of only 249, but still won thanks to a superb fifer by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.In major ICC finals:2000 ICC KnockOut Cup: NZ beat India by 4 wickets2021 World Test C’Ship Final: NZ beat India by 8 wickets
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March09202511:17 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Advantage India?
One major talking point heading into the final has been whether India have been given an unfair advantage. India have played all of their games in Dubai, and will play the final there too. Intended to be a neutral venue, the familiarity of conditions may play into India’s favour.
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March09202511:12 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Surprise change for India?
Could India rotate their XI? It is very unlikely, but one could raise some concerns regarding Kuldeep Yadav’s recent form, and he seemed to lack the cutting edge against Australia in the semi. Should Kuldeep be left out, someone like Washington Sundar could get an opportunity. Remember, Washington also adds more batting depth.
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March09202511:09 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: New Zealand no pushovers
New Zealand will not be pushovers in the slightest. In fact, India have never beaten New Zealand in the final of a major ICC event. NZ outclassed South Africa in the semis, and have given India the biggest threat so far in this tournament.
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March09202511:08 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Flawless India
India have looked flawless so far in the Champions Trophy 2025. 4 games, 4 wins. All won with relative conviction and class. With the match being held in Dubai, no doubt that India will be the firm favourites heading into the clash.In front of them, the chance to win a record third Champions Trophy title.
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March09202511:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Hello and welcome!
This is the BIG day. It is Game Day, it is the Champions Trophy 2025 final. It’s India vs New Zealand!Welcome to NDTV Sports, where we will be bringing you the live action all the way through the final.
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