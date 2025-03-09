CT 2025 Final LIVE: Rohit Retirement Drama Clouds Title Showdown

India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India take on New Zealand in the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. India have not lost a single game in the tournament so far, and enter the game as firm favourites to lift a record third title. However, India have also never beaten New Zealand in the final of a major ICC event. New Zealand have lost just one game in the tournament – to India in the group stage – but put in a well-rounded display to defeat South Africa in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma will be aiming to become only the second Indian captain to win two ICC titles, but rumours of his retirement also loom large ahead of the big final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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Here are the LIVE Updates for India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final LIVE Scorecard, straight from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: