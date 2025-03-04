CT Live: Ex-Pak Star's "Shouldn't Wear Blue" Jibe At India Ahead Of Aus SF
India vs Australia Semi Final Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Updates: The big and the most crucial day is here as Group A toppers India are up against the ruthless Australia in the semi-final match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday in Dubai. The last two times India and Australia clashed in a major knockout match, Australia emerged victorious, winning both the 2023 World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final. However, Rohit Sharma and co will be high on confidence, courtesy of their unbeatable run in the group stage. The winner of today’s clash will be facing either South Africa or New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);
India vs Australia Semi-Final Live Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, straight from Dubai –
.nfeed twitter-widget {
width: 100% !important;
}
(function _chkLiveblogSubscription() {
if (typeof initalizeDB === “undefined”) {
setTimeout(_chkLiveblogSubscription, 10);
return;
}
var __obj = { id: ‘7843305’, type: ‘liveblog’, action:’get’ };
initalizeDB(__obj);
})();
var blogview_identity = ‘7843305’;
var rootFolder = “https://edata.ndtv.com/feeds/liveblog/”;
var gPageSize = 20;
var comments_url_form = “https://social.ndtv.com/static/Comment/Form/”;
var comments_url_list = “https://social.ndtv.com/static/Comment/List/”;
var comments_key = “ndtv-blog-9e72d6f46f4b9269241d0573daa4d7f6”;
var email_page = “https://www.ndtv.com/convergence/ndtv/new/liveblogemail.aspx”;
var homepage_blog_id = “”;
var hacked_blogview = [495290, 495879, 495839, 495929, 503969, 504555, 504554, 508454];
-
March04202512:22 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Kamran Akmal’s hilarious advice for India
Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal stated that Team India should wear an orange jersey instead of blue, in order to avoid getting thrashed by Australia batter Travis Head. Since 2023, Head has proven to be India’s biggest headache across all the formats. Interestingly, Head delivered blockbuster performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams wear blue jerseys.
-
March04202512:10 (IST)
-
March04202511:59 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Australia’s Group Stage journey
Australia’s journey has been one of resilience. Despite missing key players before the tournament began, they have showcased incredible depth and mental fortitude. Their campaign kicked off with a record-breaking chase against England, where Josh Inglis’s stunning unbeaten 120 powered them to a thrilling win in Lahore. Rain played spoilsport in their subsequent matches, with their fixture against South Africa abandoned and a rain-affected game against Afghanistan also ending in a no-result, securing their passage to the semi-finals.
-
March04202511:56 (IST)India vs Australia Semi-Final, Live: India’s unbeaten run in Group Stage
India have been dominant throughout the tournament, finishing the group stage unbeaten. They men began their campaign with a six-wicket win against Bangladesh. They followed it up with a clinical performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, where Virat Kohli’s masterful century anchored a six-wicket victory in a 241-run chase. Against New Zealand, India faced a stern test but emerged unscathed as Shreyas Iyer’s 79 guided them to 249/9 before Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul sealed a comfortable win, confirming their place in the semifinals.
-
March04202511:39 (IST)
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);