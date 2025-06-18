"Disrespectful, Arrogant": England Great Blasted After Labelling India-England Series 'Ashes Warm-Up'

Last Updated: 18, June 2025

Former England spinner has stirred a debate on social media after controversially phrasing the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England as a “warm-up for the Ashes” for the latter. India and England are set to go head to head in a highly-anticipated series from June 20, which will also mark the start of both teams’ World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycles. However, Swann’s remark about the series has come under severe criticism from users and fans on the internet.

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“It’s (the series) is kind of the perfect warm-up for the Ashes. India is a huge series, and the last two or three times we’ve gone to India, we’ve been thoroughly outplayed. So in our own backyard, we need to beat India,” Swann said, in a preview video posted by Sky Sports Cricket.

Swann – arguably England’s finest Test match spinner this century, and the seventh highest Test wicket-taker in England history – was heavily criticised for the way he phrased the series.

“Not only is it disrespectful to call any test series a warm up for the Ashes, it’s bordering on arrogance to do so for a series against India,” commented one user on X.

“These guys really need to come out of this Ashes obsession!” responded another user.

“The attitude needs a reality check,” said a third.

England have failed to beat India over any series in any format since 2018. Even more strikingly, England have also failed to win the Ashes since 2015, which was pointed out by many on the internet.

The upcoming series between England and India is set to receive even more eyeballs, owing to the fact that Team India are going through a major transition phase. India’s three most experienced Test players – Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma – have all retired from the format within a span of six months.

As a result, India will have a completely new leadership group heading the team into England. 25-year-old batter Shubman Gill has been entrusted with the captaincy, while wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is vice-captain.

Meanwhile, fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been included in India’s squad for the first Test against England to be played at Leeds from Friday (June 20). Rana was part of the Indian squad in England and has been asked to stay back to bolster the senior squad.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India’s squad for the first Test in Leeds against England. Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begins preparations for the first Test,” the BCCI informed in a release on Tuesday night.

The five-match Test series kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025.

Topics mentioned in this article

Graeme Swann


India India Cricket Team


England England Cricket Team


Australia Australia Cricket Team


England vs India, 2025


Cricket

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